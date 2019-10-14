Hiscox Selects IVANS to Expand Reach to Independent Agencies

Leading specialist insurer to promote products to more than 32,000 agents via IVANS Markets

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that Hiscox has selected IVANS Markets to automate appetite communications to agents in the US. Leveraging IVANS Markets™, Hiscox will instantly market appetite details for their partner wholesalers, including Apogee, Braishfield Associates, Jimcor Agencies, London Underwriters and USG Insurance Services, to the largest network of independent agencies.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to put our products in front of agents at the moment they are searching for appetite,” said Tatiana DeJongh, senior partnership manager, Hiscox USA. “IVANS Markets will enable us to create more awareness of our products and drive more profitable business through our wholesale partners.”

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, and agencies. IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities with current and prospective agencies. Leveraging this digital channel, built within nine agency management systems, also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into your pipeline to drive growth and profitability. With an average of 5 million recommendations to agents each month, insurers and MGAs have greater opportunity for exposure and conversion using IVANS Markets.

“Specialty insurers typically do not have a large agency network in which they can promote their appetite, making it time consuming and tedious to build new agency relationships,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “Leveraging IVANS Markets, Hiscox will be able to expand their product awareness and more quickly drive growth with a broader network of agencies.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About The Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle. It’s a long-standing strategy which in 2018 saw the business deliver a profit before tax of $137.4 million in a challenging year for insurers.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,300 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the US, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, ownership, courage and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.

