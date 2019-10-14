IVANS Announces New IVANS Bookroll Software

Latest innovation extends data service for insurers to IVANS network of more than 32,000 agencies

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced IVANS Bookroll™, enabling insurers to securely transfer policy data from agency management systems. IVANS Bookroll enables insurers to analyze and grow their book of business with agencies by expanding current relationships, appointing new agents and entering new markets.

IVANS Bookroll is a data extraction service that enables insurers to request Personal Lines policy information from IVANS network of more than 32,000 agencies. As part of IVANS Exchange, the automated process enables insurers to quickly identify growth opportunities, while giving agents control to accept or reject Book roll requests from their insurer partners, expand agency partnerships by efficiently evaluating agencies books of business. Leveraging IVANS innovation and service expertise, IVANS Bookroll eliminates time and cost expense of working with various agency management systems providers to get a complete view of possible opportunities, as well as reduces errors resulting from duplicative data entry into multiple systems.

Key capabilities include:

Collaborative bookroll and policy transfer process : Automates the matching and sharing of the policy information of the requested book, enabling insurers and agencies to collaborate more effectively in moving a book of business.

: Automates the matching and sharing of the policy information of the requested book, enabling insurers and agencies to collaborate more effectively in moving a book of business. Single application management : As part of IVANS Exchange, the request, review, acceptance and submission of data is managed through a single interface, creating transparency and consistent user experience between agencies and insurers.

: As part of IVANS Exchange, the request, review, acceptance and submission of data is managed through a single interface, creating transparency and consistent user experience between agencies and insurers. Automated, secure process for gathering and sharing policy data: Securely packages, translates agency-approved policies to insurers in a single, consistent data format for all book rolls, regardless of agency management system.

“As insurers look to diversify their book of business, they need to be in a positon to quickly respond to market opportunities and expand current agency relationships,” said Paul Warga, vice president of Product Management, IVANS. “IVANS Bookroll enables insurers and agencies to collaborate on new business opportunities to drive greater profit more efficiently, while ensuring the best coverage and service for the end insured.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

