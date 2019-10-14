Gevo to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EST (2:30 p.m. MST) to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 771-4371 (inside the U.S.) or 1 (847) 585-4405 (outside the U.S.) and reference the access code 49061026#.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours after the conference call ends on November 12, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1 (888) 843-7419 (inside the US) or 1 (630) 652-3042 (outside the US) and reference the access code 49061026#. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com .

About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation “low-carbon” fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo’s technology, Gevo can also serve markets to produce chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn M. Severson

Integra Investor Relations

+1 415-226-7747

info@integra-ir.com



