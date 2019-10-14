Credit Sesame Taps Former Talent Executive from Cargill, Gap Inc. and ServiceNow as Chief People Officer

Pablo Gaito joins leading credit health management company to scale talent as company accelerates growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Sesame, the leading consumer credit health management platform, today announced Pablo Gaito is joining its executive team as its first Chief People Officer. Gaito brings 20 years of operations and people management experience from large companies like Cargill, Gap Inc. and ServiceNow to Credit Sesame. He will be focused on developing a world-class and rapidly scaling people operations function in the light of the company’s IPO plans.



“What most attracted me to Credit Sesame was the authenticity of the people as well as our noble purpose to improve people’s lives through democratizing credit health,” said Gaito. “Given the recent funding and ongoing growth, Credit Sesame is at a defining moment. I’m thrilled to guide us on our talent and culture roadmap to achieve our goal of scaling a healthy mission-driven company.”

Gaito most recently served as Head of Talent Management for ServiceNow, where he developed a systemic approach to leadership and team development anchored on growth mindset and powerful conversations. He also served as Global Head of Talent at Gap Inc. where he was part of the team that pioneered the pay parity movement. Prior to Gap Inc., Gaito spent the majority of his career at Cargill and was involved in the largest transformation the company had undertaken.

“Pablo brings the people knowledge and passion for culture that will be critical for Credit Sesame as we enter the next phase of growth,” said CEO and founder Adrian Nazari. “Having the right culture and talent is key in today’s highly competitive market, and I look forward to partnering with him as we charter our course for more growth and success.”

Credit Sesame has been experiencing an extended period of high-growth, and recently raised additional funds to bring its total investments to $110 million. The company’s revenue and transactions have grown at an average of 90% compounded annual growth rate over the past five years. Credit Sesame’s consistent financial performance paves the way to continue its rapid growth and IPO plans, and enables the company to expand its best-in-class data science, engineering, product and marketing teams under Gaito’s talent roadmap.

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame’s mission is to help consumers improve their credit health and ultimately create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Strong credit health is vital to financial health and impacts everything from securing approvals for car and home loans to determining insurance rates. Credit Sesame’s approach to personal credit management democratizes access to credit information and empowers consumers with a personal roadmap towards credit and financial health. Credit Sesame has already helped millions of users improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower the cost of credit and save money. Credit Sesame is funded by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors, including Menlo Ventures, Inventus Capital, Globespan Capital, IA Capital Groups, Symantec, Capital One Ventures, and Stanford University, among others.

For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more details on careers at Credit Sesame, see here.



