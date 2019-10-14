Easy-to-set-up mesh system with cybersecurity and parental controls extends WiFi everywhere around your home

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of performance mesh WiFi networking systems is today introducing the latest addition to the popular Orbi™ Whole Home WiFi System . This new Orbi Dual Band Mesh WiFi System which consists of one router and one or more satellites is best suited to cover a medium to large sized home from 3,000 sq. ft. or higher to provide reliable WiFi for streaming and gaming. This new Orbi Mesh WiFi offering also features NETGEAR Armor™ cybersecurity to keep your home safe from online threats and Circle® Smart Parental Controls to manage screen time.



The latest addition to the Orbi Whole Home WiFi System product family combines performance with style delivering combined speeds up to 1.2Gbps for households with a large number of internet-connected devices. The new compact and modern design will blend subtly with a home’s décor inconspicuously sitting on a shelf, counter or entertainment center. The setup is made easy and completed in minutes through the Orbi app from your Android or iOS mobile device, which also enables management of the home WiFi. Orbi works with either Amazon Alexa™ or Google® Assistant enabling voice management of frequently used functions like enabling guest WiFi.

This new Orbi utilizes a single WiFi network name (SSID) to make whole home WiFi available seamlessly as you roam throughout the home with your mobile devices eliminating interruptions and streaming continuously. Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi systems are known to the market as the performance leader for home WiFi. With this latest introduction to the product family, NETGEAR now offers a quality WiFi mesh system at an even greater value.

“NETGEAR is expanding our Orbi lineup because we believe that everyone deserves the best WiFi experience,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “With the introduction of this new dual band Orbi offering, we are making the Orbi technology more accessible for a broader audience by addressing the WiFi needs of every household. The hallmark of any Orbi system is the elimination of dead spots and the new kit continues to deliver on this expectation of ensuring coverage from end to end within your home.”

Award-winning Orbi technology delivers high-performance whole home WiFi for the entire household to simultaneously game, stream and surf the internet to their heart’s content. The addition of more satellites to the network when needed for larger homes or those with complex architectural design is an option that can be done with ease. With the Orbi app for Android or iOS mobile devices, quick and easy setup is accomplished in minutes and can also provide a guest WiFi network for friends and family.

NETGEAR Armor™ cybersecurity

Protect your home and household from online threats with Armor, a multi-layered cybersecurity built into the Orbi Dual Band WiFi router to protect all your smart and mobile devices, smartphones, and computers. It includes best-in-class anti-virus, anti-malware, and data protection for an unlimited number of devices.

Circle® Smart Parental Control

The most comprehensive parental control solution available for your home network. With multiple filters offering that provide the capability to set unique configurations and age-appropriate settings for each family member – including mature and explicit content – and further customization by toggling of settings for various apps, websites, ad blocking, as well as safe search. With the included Parental Controls, parents will now have greater visibility and control over their children’s screen time and will gain the peace of mind that their children are safe while online.

Pricing and Availability

The NETGEAR Orbi Mesh WiFi System is now available through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels, ecommerce sites, and major retailers.

Orbi Mesh WiFi System (RBK13) — (1) Orbi 1.2Gbps router with (2) satellites for an MSRP $229.99 USD.

Please visit NETGEAR.com to learn more about the new Orbi Mesh WiFi offering and the entire family of Orbi Mesh WiFi system models available the Orbi Tri-Band Home WiFi System family .

