Livongo to Present at Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVGO) today announced the Company will be participating in the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. Mountain Time.



A live webcast of the presentation, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://www.livongo.com/.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, pre-diabetes, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the new category of Applied Health Signals to silence noisy healthcare. Our team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach has demonstrated that it can deliver better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Alex Hughes

Investor-relations@livongo.com

650-413-9528

Media Contact:

John Hallock

Press@livongo.com

617-615-7712



