Stop & Shop to Fill Dozens of Full-time Positions at Freetown Warehouse

Company Looking to Hire 50-75 Selectors; Job Fairs Taking Place Every Tuesday in October

/EIN News/ -- FREETOWN, Mass., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is looking to fill 50-75 full-time selector positions at its Freetown, Mass., warehouse. Selectors play a vital role in Stop & Shop’s daily operations as they are responsible for picking and shipping products to stores.



The warehouse is looking to hire both 2nd- and 3rd-shift selectors. All selector positions are full-time union roles that feature competitive pay, great benefits - including 100% company-paid medical, dental and vision - and are pension eligible. The full-time selector positions offer 40+ hours a week, plus overtime. Applicants must be 18 years of age.

“I started as a selector almost 30 years ago,” said James Labrecque, Vice President Distribution Operations at Stop & Shop. “I encourage anyone with a strong work ethic, who is looking for a rewarding career with a great company, to apply.”

To fill these positions, Stop & Shop is hosting job fairs every Tuesday in October. Interested applicants can have an immediate on-site interview from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the MassHire Career Center located at 446 North Main St. Applicants can also apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com.

Stop & Shop fills 80% of its open positions by promoting from within. Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing diverse people, ideas and experiences make Stop & Shop a better, more interesting place to work.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com

Stefanie Shuman External Communications Manager Stop & Shop Stefanie.Shuman@stopandshop.com



