SubioMed Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kullmann to Present at the Network Connect’s Investor Connection Meeting in Minneapolis

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubioMed, Inc. (“SubioMed™” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the invention and development of Suspension Biomechanics™ technology addressing critical elements of gait and balance, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kullmann will present at The Network Connect’s Investor Connection Meeting (“ICE”) in Minneapolis on October 22, 2019.



The Network Connect actively aligns entrepreneurs and startup companies seeking funding with key investor entities from across the country. The Minneapolis ICE event is an invitation-only forum for early-stage private pitching to angel, group, and fund investors as well as regional development funds. For more information, please visit: https://thenetworkconnect.com/ .

Patrick Kullmann, Chief Executive Officer of SubioMed, Inc. stated, “Presenting at this highly respected meeting is a significant opportunity for SubioMed as we continue to make very good progress on our initial fundraising efforts. We are pleased to have exceeded our initial expectations and we look forward to further progress on both our fundraising and operating goals. We believe meetings like this one will help to support the closing of our first round of funding.”

Physical issues surrounding biomechanics of the lower extremities are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality effecting millions of patients worldwide. SubioMed intends to address this problem by commercializing technology invented by Barry Butler DPM. Dr. Butler has been in practice 28 years and is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery (ABPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS).

For more information on SubioMed, please visit our website at www.subiomed.com .

About SubioMed

SubioMed™ is pioneering the invention and development of Suspension Biomechanics technology aimed at improving lower extremity biomechanics and its effect on the skeletal structure during human locomotion.

Contact

Patrick Kullmann

Chief Executive Officer

(763) 516-1029

info@subiomed.com



