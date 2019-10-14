LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Joseph Mazzucco, Stonebrook Wealth Management

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Joseph Mazzucco has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. He reported having served more than $100 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. He joins from JPMorgan Chase in Rye Brook, N.Y.



In his 15-year career, Mazzucco has served in multiple capacities within the finance industry, most recently serving as a vice president for a global investment bank. With a vast knowledge and an in-depth understanding of the financial markets, he decided to parlay his experience into an ability to serve clients through his own practice. He recently founded Stonebrook Wealth Management in Purchase, N.Y., to be able to offer independent financial guidance and investment advice to his clients. The Stonebrook name, he said, is derived from “stone,” meaning strong, and “brook,” a type of stream. “We are dedicated to helping clients build a strong retirement income stream,” Mazzucco said.

Seeking an independent business model, Mazzucco chose to partner with LPL. “LPL Financial shares my belief that objective financial guidance is a fundamental need for everyone. With LPL, there is no pressure to sell proprietary products and there are no sales goals. This model allows me to do what I enjoy and do best, which is focus on my clients and help them work toward the financial goals that are most important to them,” Mazzucco said. He added that LPL also provides his business with access to a wide array of products, services, integrated technology, market research and other valuable resources to help his business with its goal to grow and preserve client assets. Mazzucco said he also hopes to use LPL’s Independent Advisor Institute to bring on a junior partner, and intends to use LPL’s acquisition resources to buy other advisor practices.

Mazzucco takes a highly personalized approach to providing investment and retirement advice to individuals, families, corporate executives, medical professionals, small business owners and retirees, with most of his clients based in New York and South Florida. “I’m an extremely passionate and vocal advocate for the investor, and I enjoy empowering clients with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions,” Mazzucco said.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Joseph to LPL, and look forward to supporting his independent practice for years to come. We understand that advisors want the freedom and flexibility to provide objective financial guidance to their clients. We share that sentiment, and will continue leveraging our scale to offer research, capabilities and other wealth management resources that deliver value and help address the evolving needs of America’s investors.”

