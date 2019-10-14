Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2024

Description

Starting from the basic information of the report includes the industry through an overview of the market profile. The information portrays about key manufacturing technology and applications that describe the growth of the Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) market. On the basis of such information, the market has been segmented into various segments, which also displays the maximum market share during the forecast period by 2025. Apart from this, the information about the Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) market is provided based on its highly competitive partners, key players, and their market revenue in the years. This includes numbers of global, regional, and country-specific players who are making the Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) market highly fragmented.

Portland cement is the most common type of cement in general use around the world as a basic ingredient of concrete, mortar, stucco, and non-specialty grout. It was developed from other types of hydraulic lime in England in the mid 19th century, and usually originates from limestone. It is a fine powder, produced by heating limestone and clay minerals in a kiln to form clinker, grinding the clinker, and adding 2 to 3 percent of gypsum. Several types of Portland cement are available. The most common, called ordinary Portland cement (OPC), is grey in colour, but white Portland cement is also available. Its name is derived from its similarity to Portland stone which was quarried on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, England.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: LafargeHolcim, Cemex, Heidelberg, Italcementi, Anhui Conch Cement, China Resources Cement Holdings, CNBM, Taiwan Cement, UltraTech Cement, West China Cement, Taiheiyo Cement, China Tianrui Group Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Lucky Cement, Colacem, Buzzi Unicem, Ube Industries

Segment by Type

Gray Portland Cement

White Portland Cement

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Infrastructure

Regional Description

The report of the Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.

Drivers & Constraints

The Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) market remains amalgamated with the incidence of foremost players who keep contributing to the market’s growth significantly t. The report studies the value, volume trends, and the pricing antiquity of the market so that it could predict maximum growth in the future. Besides, various latent growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also evaluated for the advanced study and suggestions of the market over the forecast period.

