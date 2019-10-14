Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is Expected to Reach USD 852.21 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Process, Probe Type, End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research & Academic Institutes, Other), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

Factors propelling the growth of global ultrasound probe disinfection market include growing use of ultrasound imaging procedures, increasing occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, rise in implementation of automated high-level disinfection systems, government regulations and guidelines in developed markets, and technological advancements in ultrasound probes. The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is expected to grow from USD 276.11 million in 2017 to USD 852.21 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.59% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Ultrasound probe is a gadget used to picture inside organs with the assistance of sound waves. Ultrasound probe disinfection is utilized for disinfecting and cleaning instruments just as devices used in hospitals for medical application. The disinfectants are used to prevent the ultrasound probes from bacterial contamination. The increasing number of ultrasound procedures and acquired diseases owing to the use of inappropriate disinfected ultrasound probes is driving the market.

Growing use of ultrasound imaging procedures, increasing occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, and rise in implementation of automated high-level disinfection systems are the key driving factors for the ultrasound probe disinfection market. In addition, government regulations and guidelines in developed markets and technological advancements in ultrasound probes will lead the growth of ultrasound probe disinfection market in a couple of years. The high cost of automated probe reprocessors and reluctance to shift from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessors may limit the growth of the market. However, increasing birth rates/number of pregnancies is expected to boost the ultrasound probe disinfection market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market are Hitachi, GERMITEC, Parker Laboratories Inc., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, CS Medical LLC, Nanosonics, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Tristel, Ecolab, Virox Technologies Inc, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US LLC., Metrex Research LLC., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, Philips, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and among others. The Nanosonics, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Tristel, Ecolab, and Parker Laboratories Inc. are the top leading players of the market. The companies are adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, developments, expansions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market.

For instance, in 2019, French firm Germitec plans to launch its new chemical-free, ultrafast, high-level disinfection (HLD) system for ultrasound probes at ECR 2019 next week in Vienna.

For instance, in 2018, Philips signed agreement for the acquisition of EPD Solutions. With this acquisition, Philips has planned to expand its imaging products and solutions portfolio.

The Hypernova Chronos system uses ultraviolet (UV)-based HLD technology that is designed for external, vaginal, and rectal ultrasound probes. It is an effective disinfection system against human papillomavirus (HPV) both in vitro and ex vivo, according to the company. This system has single push-button disinfection process with optical sensors to automatically verify completion of the disinfection cycle without post-processing of the transducer.

Consumables segment held highest market share of 43.15% in 2017.

Product segment is categorized into instruments, consumables, and services. The instruments segment further includes automated probe reprocessors, UV-C disinfectors, manual reprocessors/soaking stations, and ultrasound transducer storage cabinets. The consumables further covers disinfectants, by formulation; disinfectants, by type; and detergents. The disinfectants, by formulation segment further includes disinfectant wipes, disinfectant liquids, and disinfectant sprays. The disinfectants, by type segment further includes high-level disinfectants and intermediate/low-level disinfectants. The detergents segment is divided into enzymatic detergents and non-enzymatic detergents. The consumables segment held the highest market share of 43.15% in 2017. Consumables provides high level disinfection of ultrasound probe including the shaft and handle as well as enables automated data tracking.

High-level disinfection segment valued around USD 143.60 million in 2017.

Process segment covers high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection. High-level disinfection segment valued around USD 143.60 million in 2017 due to increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures and a growing demand for automated disinfection systems of TEE and endocavitary transducers.

Hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers segment is expected to hold the largest share of 39.44 % during the forecast period.

End-user segment includes hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers, maternity centers, ambulatory care centers, research & academic institutes, and other. Hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers segment is expected to hold the largest share of 39.44 % during the forecast period owing to use of automated and standard probe disinfection.

Probe type segment is divided into linear transducers, convex transducers, phased array transducers, endocavitary transducers, transesophageal echocardiography transducers, and other. Linear transducers are used to measure movement in a straight line. It converts displacement into an electrical signal that is proportional to the amount of displacement.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region held the largest market share of approximately 38.17% in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market. Increase in the prevalence of bacterial infection caused due to using infected or contaminated devices, high government regulation, rising adoption of high-level disinfectants, and availability of advanced disinfection probe are some of the factors that led to the growth of ultrasound probe disinfection market in North America region. In Asia Pacific is fastest growing region due to the rising technological progress in ultrasound probes, rising adoption of disinfection systems, and increase in health care expenditure are creating opportunity for the growth of the market.

About the report:

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (‘000 Units), consumption (‘000 Units), imports (‘000 Units) and exports (‘000 Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

