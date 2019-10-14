Global Alternating Current Programmable Power Supply Markets to 2024: Strong Emphasis on Higher Quality and Lower Rejection Rates

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternating Current Programmable Power Supply Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Alternating Current (AC programmable power supplies and DC electronic loads market is mature but continues to exhibit consistent and continuous demand. Industry test equipment vendors specialize in robust test solutions and systems. The sector is characterized by intense competition and limited product differentiation.



This research analyses the AC programmable power supply segments on common aspects that market drivers, restraints, challenges, technology trends, price trends, distribution channels, and competitive structure. Revenue analyses are provided for all segments.



The study period is 2014 to 2024 (base year of 2018) with forecasts from 2019 to 2024. Though there has been very little change in the technology and principle of operation of these products, vendors in the market have attempted to differentiate themselves by developing better form factors, superior communications, and digital controls. Vendors are developing designs that offer faster response to the change in conditions of the test element. This has become critical, as AC electronic loads are required to match the high speeds of the devices and equipment tested. The introduction of newer interfacing capabilities allows better data acquisition and higher computing ability.



A continuous focus on incorporating more power into a smaller space has been the most common development activity taken up by market vendors. There has been a constant effort by vendors to enhance the power density and improve thermal management. Key market drivers include providing value-added customization service, emerging applications, increasing demand for high-power requirements, and growth in the alternative energy sector.

North America remains the largest market for DC programmable power supplies and DC electronic loads. However, Asia-Pacific is a key region for growth. Rest of world is also rapidly gaining momentum due to the emerging opportunities in power systems. Aerospace and defense is a key market for AC programmable power supplies and is mainly driven by new programs in military aerospace and new designs in commercial aerospace.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Technologies

End-user Market

Introduction

Technology Trends

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Power Range

Market Segmentation by End-user Application

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers, Restraints and Industry Challenges-Total AC Programmable Power Supplies Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Industry Challenges

Industry Challenges Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total AC Programmable Power Supply Market



Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Power Range

Revenue Forecast by Power Range-High Power

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Power Range-High Power

Percent Revenue Forecast by Power End-user Application

Revenue Forecast by End-user Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Market and Technology Trends

Pricing Analysis

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Open Global Marketplace

Growth Opportunity 2-Collaboration for Market Entry

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

8. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies

List of Exhibits

