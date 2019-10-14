North American Engine Management Sensors and Engine Control Unit Aftermarket Report 2019 Featuring SMP, Delphi, DENSO, NGK, Cardone, ACDelco, Spectra Premium, and Bosch

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Engine Management Sensors and Engine Control Unit (ECU) Aftermarket, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the Class 1-3 advanced engine management components aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ($ billion) across North America. It discusses unit shipment, revenues, average price, distribution channels, and market shares. The base year for this analysis is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025.



The North American passenger vehicle advanced engine management aftermarket is expected to show decent growth in terms of unit shipment in the coming years. Increased use of electronics, further complexity of vehicles, emphasis on safety, and increased installation of catalytic converters in vehicles to reduce exhaust emissions will be the main factors in helping the market grow steadily. Increasing age of vehicles in the US facilitates the demand for parts replacement, despite sensors and ECUs having lower replacement rates.



Overall unit shipment and revenues will experience an increase due to a heightened focus on this category from the OEMs and independent aftermarket alike. Average unit prices are expected to increase slightly due to the increase in the prices of raw materials and higher demand. Oxygen sensors and coolant temperature sensors are the most important categories due to the higher installed base and higher replacement rates. Oxygen sensors are the most significant sensor category due to the higher average unit price. As a result, suppliers of oxygen sensors control a large share of the overall sensors market discussed in this study.



Remanufactured ECUs dominate the ECU market. The emergence of BEVs/PHEVs and new technologies such as ADAS is expected to spur the market for ECUs further. However, BEVs/PHEVs are expected to pose challenges to the sensors aftermarket. Suppliers in the sensors aftermarket are currently focused on increasing SKU counts to expand vehicle coverage to compete in this market.



Research Scope



The research covers the following product categories:

Coolant Temperature Sensor

Camshaft/Crankshaft Position Sensor

MAP Sensor

Throttle Position Sensor

Oxygen Sensor

Engine Control Unit

Key Features



This research also summarizes key suppliers, their core competency, brands, channel focus and positioning, and aftermarket expertise. The key suppliers in this market are SMP, Delphi, DENSO, NGK, Cardone, ACDelco, Spectra Premium, and Bosch.



Key areas this study will cover are as follows

Total Class 1-3 Sensor and ECU units

Total Class 1-3 Sensor and ECU revenue

Overall 1-3 Sensor and ECU distribution channel analysis

Overall 1-3 Sensor and ECU trends and their impact on units and replacement rates.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

Engine Management Sensors Market Unit Shipment and Revenue Snapshot

Summary of Sensors Replacement Trends and Drivers

Research Scope

Definitions and Segmentation

Product Definition by Type

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

Forecast and Trends-Engine Management Sensors Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent of Units by Product Type

Pricing Analysis-Sensors

Percent of Revenue by Product Type

Engine Management Sensors Aftermarket-Discussion

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel-Sensors

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel Discussion

Competitive Analysis of Supplier Market Share

Coolant Temperature Sensor Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Analysis of Supplier Market Share

Market Share Discussion

Camshaft & Crankshaft Position Sensor Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Analysis of Supplier Market Share

Market Share Discussion

MAP Sensor Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Analysis of Supplier Market Share

Market Share Discussion

Throttle Position Sensor Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Supplier Market Share

Market Share Discussion

Oxygen Sensor Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share by Revenue

Market Share Discussion

Forecast and Trends-ECU Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment by Product Type

Revenue by Product Type

Pricing Analysis-ECU

ECU Aftermarket Discussion

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel ECU Aftermarket

Market Share by Revenue

ECU Discussion-Technology Improvements and Distribution

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Supplier Profiles

Key Supplier Matrix

DENSO

Delphi

Bosch

SMP

Spectra Premium

Cardone

The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix



Companies Mentioned



ACDelco

Bosch

Cardone

Delphi

DENSO

NGK

SMP

Spectra Premium

