Progressive Care Inc. Announces CEO, Shital Mars as Keynote Speaker at Cold Chain Global Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. ( OTCQB: RXMD ), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that CEO, Shital Mars will be the keynote speaker at Cold Chain Global Forum in Boston, Massachusetts on October 15-18, 2019.



This will be Mars’ second keynote address at the Cold Chain Global Forum. After presenting on the importance of the “last mile delivery”, Mars will be involved in several presentations and panels throughout the event in Boston. This topic was an eye-opening experience for all sponsors and players that participated in conferences of this type as no one had presented or covered “last mile delivery” in anyway prior to Mars.

“I am honored to be the keynote speaker at the Cold Chain Global Forum in Boston presenting on The C-Suite Perspective on Top Business Challenges,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc. “I look forward to sharing how Progressive Care has successful ensured global supply chains through to the last mile.”

Cold Chain Global Forum is the largest temperature-controlled life science supply chain event of its kind, focusing specifically on creating end-to-end supply chain synergy. It is a unique strategic platform built to ignite discussions about overcoming regulatory challenges, optimizing transportation routes, enhancing collaboration & change management, maintaining temperature-controlled products and implementing new technologies to gain competitive advantage. Progressive Care is proud to lend its voice to leading industry experts on what is needed to maintain medication integrity through the last mile of the supply chain and into the hands of the patient.

