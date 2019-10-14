Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers, today announced its participation at two upcoming investor conferences.



Management will provide an overview of Salarius’ business during a live presentation at The Microcap Rodeo taking place October 15 - 16, 2019 in Austin, TX. Salarius’ management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings during the event with investors who are registered to attend the conference. On October 17, 2019, management will participate in a panel at the Oppenheimer Oncology Summit in Houston, TX.

Details on Salarius’ participation in the conferences are as follows:

Event: The Microcap Rodeo Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Time: 10:55 a.m. CT Location: Meeting Room 415A Hilton Austin – Downtown, Street, Austin TX Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31877 Event: Oppenheimer Oncology Summit Panel: The Evolving Strategies in Targeted Drug Development Date: Thursday, October 17, 2019 Time: 9:45 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. CT Location: Rotary House Hotel, Houston, TX

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. In some cancers, epigenetic regulators often become dysregulated and incorrectly turn genes on or off leading to cancer progression. Drugs that are able to safely modify the activity of these epigenetic regulators may correct the gene changes that are driving the disease. The company’s lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Orphan Drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius believes that Seclidemstat is one of only two reversible inhibitors of the epigenetic modulator LSD1 currently in human trials, and that it could have potential for improved safety and efficacy compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for a number of cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. Salarius receives financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the overall ability of epigenetic regulator drugs to correct gene changes in disease; the potential for Seclidemstat to target the epigenetic causes of cancers including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers; Seclidemstat’s impact in Ewing sarcoma as a potentially safer and more effective treatment; the Company’s belief that Seclidemstat is one of only two reversible inhibitors for the LSD1 currently in human trials; the nature, strategy and focus of the company; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of the company to raise additional capital to meet the company’s business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; the company’s ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; and the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

(212) 915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



Media Relations:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett

Senior Vice President

(212) 375-2686

jbennett@tiberend.com



