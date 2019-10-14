Enphase Energy Microinverters Deployed by Atlasta Solar for Commercial Customers

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Atlasta Solar, the longest-running solar company based in Colorado, is leveraging the reliability of Enphase microinverters to build a growing base of commercial solar customers.



Atlasta Solar deploys a combination of Enphase microinverters and Panasonic solar panels for its commercial and residential customers. Enphase microinverter-based systems fully meet rapid shutdown requirements set forth in the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC), with no additional electrical equipment needed. With Enphase microinverter-based systems, building occupants and maintenance staff are not at risk from high-voltage DC cable runs on roofs or down the sides of buildings, and they pose a significantly lower fire risk from arc faults as compared to other inverter technologies.

“Our commercial solar customers decide to go with Enphase microinverters because of their rock-solid reliability and resiliency gained by not having a single point of failure risk that other inverter types have,” said Chris Campbell, senior project manager at Atlasta Solar. “With the Enphase Enlighten™ energy management platform, our customers can easily verify their carbon offset stats for Colorado state programs, and our support team can reduce our company’s carbon footprint by reviewing customer system performance and health without the need to drive to the location. The safety of Enphase microinverter systems is another key selling point for our commercial customers, particularly for customers like the gas station owner for whom we recently installed a 40 kW Enphase-based system.”

“Enphase is focused on developing extremely safe and reliable energy products that perform in all types of extreme weather conditions,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "We applaud Chris and the team at Atlasta Solar for their successful use of Enphase’s products on commercial projects in the harsh-weather, remote reaches of Colorado.”

For more information about adding solar to your home or business in Colorado, please visit Atlasta Solar online at https://atlastasolar.com .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo, Enphase Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected quality, performance and advantages of Enphase Energy’s products and technology, including the safety and reliability of our products, and the quality of service provided by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Images Available: http://go.enphase.com/enphase-media-room

Contact: Christian Zdebel, pr@enphase.com , 484-788-2384



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.