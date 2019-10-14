Everi to Showcase Broad Portfolio of Interactive Gaming Offerings at 2019 Global Gaming Expo

Company to Demonstrate Capabilities of its Remote Game Server and Library of Nearly 50 Video and Mechanical Reel Titles Based on its Player-Popular Slot Content

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s only single source provider of gaming products and financial technology and loyalty solutions, will demonstrate the growing breadth and depth of its social and real-money interactive solutions for operators worldwide at the 19th annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), to be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Center (Booth #1150) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 15-17. The Company’s remote game server (“RGS”) and broad range of social and real-money game titles based on its high-performing video content and best-in-class mechanical reel content will be on display as Everi showcases how these distinct interactive solutions serve to heighten player engagement and deliver proven performance for operators.



At G2E 2019, Everi’s Interactive product team will engage with current and potential customers as they demonstrate the advantages of integrating and deploying the Company’s RGS in their social and/or real-money interactive gaming operations. Everi will showcase its portfolio of online game content currently available including a key differentiating player feature on its RGS that offers both landscape and portrait functionality of games that are immediately available.

“Since launching our proprietary RGS a year ago at G2E and subsequently going live in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, we have had great initial success for our interactive platform and content, demonstrating the popularity of our games can transcend the land-based casino and extend to both online social and real-money environments,” said Michael Rumbolz, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Everi. “Today, we are working with partners and operators in additional states and believe that by the end of 2019, our RGS and gaming content will attract greater numbers of players wherever they may be. In addition, we have seen growing interest in our interactive solutions portfolio from operators outside the United States and plan to expand our real-money RGS footprint into Canada and Europe, two new geographies that would join Colombia, which is live today. All told, we now have agreements in place that will support the majority of existing real-money casino operators in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and we look forward to G2E 2019 where our team will focus on expanding our reach with additional operators and technology partners.”

David Lucchese, Executive Vice President and Interactive Business Leader of Everi, added, “Our early success in New Jersey and our to-date performance in the social space demonstrates that Everi is well-positioned with the right content and technology to serve our customers’ interactive gaming needs. We remain on pace to expand our RGS game library to more than 50 titles by year-end and are proud to note that all of our online titles were developed from our land-based content including our high-performing video games and best-in-class, award-winning mechanical games. All of Everi’s RGS content is delivered in a configurable form that allows us to tailor its performance for operators and with the flexibility to quickly add new online themes from our land-based content library. We are also well positioned to support our customers with omni-channel content launches across land-based, social, and real-money online. Put simply, we believe we have a compelling product offering and long-term content plan and look forward to showcasing what we can do today and what we plan to do in the future at G2E 2019.”

Everi’s RGS currently supports 30 titles with its library of content expected to exceed 50 titles by year-end. Everi designed its proprietary RGS using state-of-the-art system architecture enabling the Company to develop and distribute compelling player-preferred content directly to operators. This content includes award-winning three-reel mechanical games and attractive video slots all built around land-based slot math with the added player feature to play the game in landscape or portrait mode. Everi’s RGS also offers robust data analytics and real-time reporting and can support custom-built games for operators.

