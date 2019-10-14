Electric Scooter and Battery Market Share,Trends,Supply,Sales,Key Players Analysis,Demand and Forecast 2025

PUNE, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Electric Scooter and Battery Market 2019

Description: -

Generally, the global market for electric scooter and battery is booming owing to the continuous rise in need for electric scooters, planned proposals by major players, and requirement for electric scooters among travelers. Though, the expansion of the global market may be hampered by the elevated costs of electric scooters and batteries and weak charging structure and poor aftermarket facilities. According to the sources, in year 2018, Europe caught the second major market share in the global electric scooter and battery market, due to the new emission requirements introduced by the government. The new regulations could boost the trade of electric automobiles in Europe from around 0.6 % of the 14.5-million vehicle annual market to more than around 2 % during the said period, In Addition, the Europe market is taking cooperative pains to slash CO2 releases of new vehicles sold in Europe. The relentless attempts by the government to lessen the gas emission is predicted to drive the market demand for electric vehicles, mobility scooters, and motorcycles, during this period. Also, based on travel range, in year 2018, the more than 40 km section held the greatest market share due to the rise in demand for a greater driving variety with lessened charging and the increasing request for retro type electric scooters. The more than 40 km (more than 25 miles) division is principally discovered in retro type electric scooters itself. These electric scooters are commonly utilized in long-run out-of-door applications, such as inner-city trips and office travel.

Key Players Analysis

The projected onlookers in the Global electric scooter and battery market are companies like BOXX Corp. (US), GOVECS AG (Germany), Wuxi YADEA Export-Import Co. LTD. (China), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd (SUNRA) (China), BMW AG (Germany), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), TAIZHOU UGBEST EV CO., LTD (China), Vmoto Limited (Australia), PIAGGIO & C.SPA (Italy), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (India), ZNEN MOTOR (China), Greenwit Technologies (Canada), Terra Motors Corporation (Japan), Gogoro Inc.(Taiwan), and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (US).

The growing trend of the industries, the performance of the market players, and the macro-economic outlook of the current market scenario are taken into consideration to predict the forecast of the Electric Scooter and Battery market. The report emphasizes on the prime factors governing the growth of the market, like opportunities and threats, drivers, and restraints.

The report ensures an objective analysis of the Electric Scooter and Battery market by engaging a set of standards, allowing a comprehensive view of the market and its several components. Factors comprising economic growth, government expenditure, supply channels, and distribution channels have been scrutinized effort to relay precise information. Market size estimation and validation using top-down and bottom-up approaches ash been performed in order to obtain data from the demand and supply side. Analysis of data has been performed by using a research framework suited to the specific industry. The frameworks serve as a research standard that provides tools to create dependable market reports.

Market segmentation

The Global Electric Scooter and Battery Market is segmented based on voltage, type, product and travel range. Based on of voltage, in year 2018, the more than 48V section carried the biggest market share due to the rise in demand for a higher operating array with decreased charging cycles and a elevated weight bearing capability. The 48V battery is used in historical and self-balancing electric scooters. The need for high-speed electric scooters is improving due to the increasing battery capacity and lowered weight of the batteries. Based on type, in year 2018, the battery-based electric scooter portion caught the major market share due to the rising sales of electric scooters in most recent years. It is anticipated to retain its status in the global market during the said forecast period. Also, based on type, the global electric scooter market has been segmented into- plug-in and battery-based. Because of product, the global electric scooter market in this market report has been divided into retro, self-balancing, and folding. Based on voltage, the global electric scooter market in this market report has been sectioned into 24V, 36V, 48V, and more than 48V. Since in travel range, the global electric scooter market in this market report has been also been further divided into up to 20 km, 20 km–40 km, and more than 40 km ranges respectively.

