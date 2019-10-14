Global Cloud Robotics Market to 2024: Edge Computing, Wireless Broadband, and Teleoperation will Enable a Robust Terrestrial and Aerial Cloud Robotics Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Robotics Market by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2019 to 2024.



Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by robot type and deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.

Cloud robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of teleoperation as well as reliance upon various cloud computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling robotics-as-a-service. In addition, cloud robotics will benefit greatly from edge computing technologies, such as Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), as well as commercial introduction of 5G New Radio (5GNR) technologies based on millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies.



The combination of robotics, teleoperation, MEC and core cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industry verticals. Both purpose-built and general-purpose robotics segments will benefit greatly from cloud operations as well as both terrestrial and aerial robots. In the case of the latter, mass consumerization will occur as end-users become accustomed to autonomous and remote control robots for many different personal services tasks.



The cloud robotics market will usher into existence a much broader array of robotics services. This is due to several factors including much more flexible services execution, reduced operational friction (such as fewer proprietary interfaces), and improved economics through robotics-as-a-service in a cloud-based application model. Initially, industrial and government clients will see the greatest benefit, followed by enterprise in certain leading industry verticals. The cloud robotics market will eventually open up to consumers in a limited manner.



Thanks to 5GNR wireless support, many cloud robotics applications will be untethered and portable, but not highly mobile due to line of sight (LOS) limitations of mmWave propagation. However, LOS will be adequate for many cloud robotics market applications such as those found in military and industrial solutions. Enterprise and government (federal, state, and local) security will be one of the leading solutions, which will typically be provided on a security-as-a-service basis through managed service robotics companies such as Knightscope, Inc.



A sampling of forecast details in the report includes the following:

Cloud Robotics by Type including Stationary, Wheeled, Legged, and Aerial Drones/UAV

Major Cloud Robotics Components including: Belts and Pulleys, Breadboard, Chassis, Displays and lighting, Electronic Kits, Gears, Grippers, LCD/Graphic Displays, Linear Actuators, Microcontrollers, Motion Components, Motors, PAN and TILT Systems, Power Supplies, Processors and ICs, Propellers, Radio and Communication, Relays and Interface Kits, Robot Computers, Robotic Arms, Robotic Cables, Robotic Legs, Screw, Nuts and Washers, Sensors and Navigation, Servos and Bracket, Tracks and Sprockets, Tubing and Shafting, Vision and Camera, and Wheels.

Cloud Robotics Software market including Cloud Data Storage and Analytics, Integrated Virtual Robots, and Robotics Application Software.

Cloud Robotics Services market including Connectivity Services, Professional Consulting, and System Integration

Cloud Robotics Connectivity including Cellular (LTE and 5G) and WiFi

Cloud Robotics by Industry Vertical including: Industrial Cloud Robotics by Automotive, Manufacturing, and Transportation & Logistics Professional Service Cloud Robotics by Agriculture, Healthcare & Medical, Home & Construction, Retail & Consumer Service, and Travel & Tourism including Aerospace Personal Service Cloud Robotics by Education, Entertainment, Home Appliances, and Personal Healthcare Military and Government Cloud Robotics such as by Aerospace, Transportation, and Defense



The report also evaluates the ecosystem, players, technologies, and solutions for Cloud Robotics. The report evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the future outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems, and solutions. The report covers all major robot types such as stationary, wheeled, legged, and aerial robots.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Introduction

1.1 Cloud Robotics Overview

1.2 Traditional vs. Cloud Robotics

1.3 Cloud Robotics Architecture

1.3.1 System Architecture

1.3.2 Functional Architecture

1.3.3 Elastic Computing Architecture

1.3.4 Cloud Robotics as a System

1.3.5 Cloud Robotics Prototyping

1.4 Robot Types

1.5 Cloud Technology in Robotics

1.6 Artificial Intelligence Solutions

1.7 Cloud Robotics Connectivity: LTE, 5G, and More

1.8 IoT, Industrial IoT, and Cloud Robotics

1.9 Collaborative Robots

1.10 Market Challenges and Opportunities



2 Enabling Technologies

2.1 Teleoperation

2.2 Cloud Computing

2.3 Edge Computing

2.4 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular

2.4.1 5G and Robotics

2.4.2 5G and Network Slicing



3 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Ecosystem and Players

3.3 Anticipated Cloud Robotics Applications

3.4 Anticipated Regional Adoption

3.5 Emerging Cloud Robotics Business Models

3.6 Robotics Production

3.7 Robotics Cost Structure

3.8 Robotics ROI

3.9 Cloud Robotics Intellectual Property

3.10 Research and Development Activities



4 Company Analysis

4.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.2 KUKA AG

4.3 ABB Group

4.4 FANUC Corporation

4.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

4.6 Universal Robots

4.7 Tend.ai

4.8 Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

4.9 HotBlack Robotics Srl

4.10 Calvary Robotics

4.11 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

4.12 Wolf Robotics LLC

4.13 Tech-Con Automation Inc.

4.14 Matrix Industrial Automation

4.15 Automation IG

4.16 Ortelio Ltd

4.17 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

4.18 iRobot Corp.

4.19 Google Inc.

4.20 IBM Corporation

4.21 Microsoft Corporation

4.22 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

4.23 CloudMinds

4.24 Ozobot & Evollve Inc.

4.25 Segway Inc. and Ninebot

4.26 Erle Robotics

4.27 Adept Technology

4.28 Ekso Bionics

4.29 Lockheed Martin

4.30 Mazor Robotics

4.31 Pv-Kraftwerker

4.32 ReconRobotics Inc.

4.33 Seegrid

4.34 Spacex



5 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2019-2025

5.1 Global Cloud Robotics Market 2019-2025

5.1.1 Total Cloud Robotics Market

5.1.2 Cloud Robotics Market by Technology

5.1.2.1 Cloud Robotics Market by Hardware Type

5.1.2.1.1 Cloud Robotics Market by Robot Device Type

5.1.2.1.1.1 Cloud Robotics Market by Stationary Robot Type

5.1.2.1.1.2 Cloud Robotics Market by Wheeled Robot Type

5.1.2.1.1.3 Cloud Robotics Market by Legged Robot Type

5.1.2.1.2 Cloud Robotics Market by Component Type

5.1.2.2 Cloud Robotics Market by Software Type

5.1.2.2.1 Cloud Robotics Market by Application Software Type

5.1.2.2.2 Cloud Robotics Market by Virtual Robot Type

5.1.2.3 Cloud Robotics Market by Service Type

5.1.3 Cloud Robotics Market by Implementation Module

5.1.4 Cloud Robotics Market by Connectivity Technology

5.1.4.1 Cloud Robotics Market by Cellular Connectivity Technology

5.1.5 Cloud Robotics Market by Business Model

5.1.6 Cloud Robotics Market by Deployment Type

5.1.7 Cloud Robotics Market by Industrial, Enterprise, and Consumer Sectors

5.1.7.1 Cloud Robotics Market by Industrial Verticals

5.1.7.2 Cloud Robotics Market by Enterprise Verticals

5.1.7.3 Cloud Robotics Market by Consumer Verticals

5.1.7.4 Cloud Robotics Market by Military and Government Solutions

5.1.8 Artificial Intelligence Market in Cloud Robotics

5.1.8.1 AI and Embedded Bots Market in Cloud Robotics by Segment

5.1.8.2 AI Software Market in Cloud Robotics by AI Technology

5.1.9 5G in Cloud Robotics Market

5.1.10 Cloud Robotics by Devices and Software in Support of 5G

5.1.11 Data Analytics Software Market in Cloud Robotics

5.2 Regional Cloud Robotics Market 2019-2025



6 Drones Market Analysis 2019-2025

6.1 Global Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2019-2025

6.1.1 Global Drone Market Size

6.1.2 Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size

6.1.3 Commercial Drone Market by Segments

6.1.4 Commercial Drones Market by Product Type

6.1.5 Commercial Drone Market by Technology

6.1.6 Commercial Drone Market by Application Vertical

6.2 Regional Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2019-2025



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

