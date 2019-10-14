High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filter (HEPA) Market to Rise at 7.4% CAGR from 2019-2026; Increasing Industrial Applications to Fuel Demand, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the HEPA Filters Market Research Report are American Air Filter Company, Inc., Camfil, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Oracle, APC Filtration, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Freudenberg, Donaldson Company, MayAir Group, Mann+Hummel Group, Koch Filter and other key Players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filter Market will derive growth from the exceptional advancements in product designs. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filter (HEPA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Air Purifiers, HVAC Filters, Cleanroom Filters, Automotive Filters and Gas Turbine Filters), By End-User (Household, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2,484.4 million in 2018 is projected to reach USD 4,391.5 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



High-efficiency particulate air filters possess the ability to capture or trap 99.97 % particles that are 0.3 microns in size. Most of the modern HEPA filters are designed through glass fiber that is twisted in a maze form. The applications of HEPA filter in industrial as well as commercial spaces have led to a high demand for the product across the world. The advent of newer HEPA filters with advanced integrated technologies and new concepts will contribute to the increasing demand for the product. The increasing air pollution and worsening climatic conditions will fuel the demand for the product, thereby constituting an increase in the global HEPA filters market size in the coming years.

The report on global HEPA filters market provides a detailed study on the various aspects of the market such as growth drivers and restraints, products that have witnessed high demand and their impact on the global market, and few of the leading companies that are currently operating in the market. Besides this, the report provides segmentation of the market based on factors such as applications, end users, and regional demographics. The report highlights leading types from all of these segments. Additionally, the report predicts market figures for the period of 2019-2026.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Driven by High Growing Commercialization

Based on regional demographics, the report classifies the global HEPA filter market into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the demand for HEPA filters is the highest in Asia Pacific. The increasing industrial setups, growing urbanization, and increasing commercialization are a few of the factors that have contributed to the high demand for the products. The massive population in emerging countries such as Japan, China, and India will provide opportunities for the HEPA filter market growth. The growing adoption of HEPA filters and a subsequent increase in the demand for the products across diverse industries will aid market growth. Through extensive research analysis methods, Fortune Business Insights states that the HEPA filters market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 831.6 Million in 2018 and is likely to grow at a steady rate in the coming years.



Commercial End-use to Exhibit Significant Growth Rate

The rapid growth in adoption of HEPA filters across diverse end-use applications will aid the growth of the global HEPA filters market in the coming years. The use of high-efficiency particulate air filters in commercial spaces, manufacturing industrial units, and civil construction sites will constitute an increase in the global HEPA market size in the coming years. Strict regulations and laws imposed by governments of several countries for workplace safety will aid the growth of the global high-efficiency particulate air filters market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global high-efficiency particulate air filters market are:

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Camfil

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Oracle

APC Filtration

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Freudenberg

Donaldson Company

MayAir Group

Mann+Hummel Group

Koch Filter



Table of Content



Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Rules and Regulations

Global HEPA Filters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Air Purifiers HVAC Systems Cleanroom Filters Automotive Filters Gas Turbines Filters By Size (Value) 610 mm X 610 mm 915 mm X 915 mm 1220 mm X 1220 mm By End-user (Value) Household Commercial/Industrial Airports Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Commercial Buildings Data Centers Semiconductors Food & Beverage Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued…!!





