Inhaled Drug Delivery Conference: Essential Annual Update for Inhalation Professionals - London, United Kingdom - November 6-7, 2019

This seminar includes presentations and knowledge-sharing from world-recognised experts from industry, academia and regulation in the area of respiratory medicines and is an essential event for all those new to or experienced in inhaler drug delivery.

Inhaled drug delivery is achieved using four principal technologies: dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers, nebulisers and liquid inhalers. Although there are many differences between these technologies, there are a number of fundamental principles that are followed to achieve an effective delivered dose. This event will provide an excellent forum to share knowledge and explore the opportunities across the dose forms with key industry leaders.

The most recent and innovative developments in inhaled drug delivery will be addressed including the use of triple therapies in lung disease, the development of long-awaited generic inhalers, the use of quality by design (QbD) principles in continuous manufacture, innovation in nebuliser treatment, reviews of connected devices, and the use of human factors in the design process. Regulations are key to respiratory medicines and future European and UK regulatory processes following Brexit will be critical when developing product approval strategies. Regulatory issues on this and other important hot topics will be considered.

This programme will provide valuable insights into inhaled drug delivery from experts in the field and will give you:

A comprehensive update on the advances in inhalation technology and inhaled drug delivery

An opportunity to keep abreast of global trends

An excellent forum to discuss challenges and how to overcome them

A chance to develop business relationships

Benefits of attending

Hear from an unrivalled faculty of speakers

Discover what is new in nebulised therapy

Explore new concepts in inhaled corticosteroid therapeutic equivalence

Gain new analytical insights into dry powder formulations for inhalation

Understand the challenges with triple combination inhalers

Consider the environment with inhaler devices

Discuss success criteria in technology transfer

Review new inhalation technologies

Hear about innovation in production technologies

Understand the regulatory requirements for respiratory products

Gain an insight into the regulatory position post Brexit

Learn about human factors and its relevance in product development

Explore opportunities with smart and digital inhalers

Agenda:



Programme Day One

DAY 1

Chair's welcome and introduction

Mike Holroyd

You can breathe easily now: modern respiratory medicines

Burden of respiratory diseases

The patient and the Quality Target Product Profile (for respiratory medicines)

Guidelines for lung disease treatment

Enhancements of older devices

Digital advancements for patients

Helen Muirhead

Innovation in nebulised therapy

How nebulised therapy is growing faster than other inhaled dosage forms, albeit from a smaller base

A review of the significant unmet medical needs for patients that would benefit from nebulised therapy

The potential commercial advantages to develop nebulised therapies ahead of the corresponding inhaler

The use of electronics to facilitate the introduction of patient management solutions

Dr John Pritchard

New concepts for inhaled corticosteroid therapeutic equivalence

Potency and clinical efficacy

Dose response

Duration of action

Therapeutic index

Peter Daly-Yates

INFORM 2020: new analytical insights into dry powder formulations for inhalation

Structural equivalence for inhaled formulations

Microstructural analytical techniques

Multi-scale computed tomography approaches to look inside formulations

Identifying metrics of relevance to inhaled product performance

Professor Darragh Murnane

Developing triple combination inhalers

The challenges and opportunities

Enrico Zambelli

Bringing better inhaled drugs faster to market through functional respiratory imaging (FRI) and artificial intelligence (AI)

Conventional lung function tests fail to provide regional information on lung structure and function and regional information matters

FRI and AI yield clinically relevant regional information

FRI received FDA support as part of the Biomarker Qualification Program

FRI and AI can

- Facilitate the development of novel treatments in COPD

- Assist in tackling environmental challenges such as wildfire exposure

Jan de Backer

Digitally enabled inhalers - a clinician's perspective

Types of technology that could be included in inhalers

The value of digital inhaler monitoring

Richard Costello

Technology transfer (TT) for inhaled drugs

TT requirements per ICH Q10

Regulatory (FDA, EU, WHO, Japan) and industry guidance for TT

Where TT fits in the product life cycle

Importance of critical quality attributes and control strategy

Implications for transfer of manufacture to or between third parties

Success criteria

Analytical method transfers

Bruce Davis

Discussion session

Programme Day two

Review of day one

Helen Muirhead

Review of new inhalation technologies

What is there to get excited about?

New innovations

Challenges in delivering inhaled dosage forms

Novel delivery platforms

Mike Holroyd

How to navigate a smooth regulatory pathway for inhaled products

Leveraging pre-submission advice to build a robust development plan

Crafting' a strong regulatory submission

Understanding what regulatory assessors are looking for

Managing the current regulatory hot topics' for inhaled products

Ian Ashurst

Regulatory alignment between the UK and Europe post Brexit

Latest position on Brexit

Implications for EU 27 and for UK inhaled products

Future role for the MHRA

Introduction of Regulation 3027/746 and Article 117 on combination products

Dr David Jefferys

Human factors (HF) studies - a hype or a must-do?

Legal and regulatory guidelines covering human factors for pharmaceutical products

HF and risk management

HF and clinical trials

Generic combination products - ANDAs and HF

Questions and challenges

Richard Featherstone

Handling fourses for the different use of inhalered devices

Human factors engineering (HFE): Do we need tick-boxes for inspectors or real-world data?

HFE is important for the patient

Can we test before the design process has started?

Is the concept of formative testing and confirmative / validation testing still up-to-date?

The need for quantitative data as guidelines for the engineering process

Dr Herbert Wachtel

Inhaler devices and the environment

Carbon footprints, an overview of the situation

Where next for the MDIs and HFAs?

Chris Baron

Could smart inhalers dramatically change the way that asthma and COPD patients are treated?

The burden of asthma and COPD remains high despite many new medicines

A major factor is poor adherence

Smart inhalers are being developed to monitor the way that patients use their inhalers

Can the data from smart inhalers improve patient-clinician communication?

Can smart inhalers improve adherence and ultimately lead to better health outcomes?

Alison Moore

Chair's closing remarks

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cr0xh





