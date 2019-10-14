Global Consortium, Inc., Opens Phase One of the Cannabis Mall

/EIN News/ -- Inspections passed for Certificate of Occupancy



5,000 sq Manufacturing Suite opens

Phase Two which includes Distribution, Delivery, and Seedlings underway

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Global Consortium, Inc., (OTCPINK: GCGX) is pleased to announce Phase One of the Cannabis Mall is open. The City completed and passed the final inspection on October 11, 2019, with all the inspections passed a Certificate of Occupancy ("CO") will be issued.

The issuance of the CO for Cannabis Manufacturing is the 3rd manufacturing CO to be issued in Sacramento and the first for manufacturing using Co2. There have been approximately 40 other companies in Sacramento that have failed to obtain a CO and went out of business during this time.

With the CO being issued this paves the way for the Manufacturing Suite to begin production of Indulge Oil & Vape Carts and edibles since the City has approved the Suite for the Manufacturing of Edibles.

The planning and production schedule for Phase Two has started already, the next Suite to come online will house Distribution, Delivery, and Seedlings. Combing all three operations within the next Suite will not only expedite the process, but significantly reduce the cost to bring these 3 operations online.

About Us:

Global Consortium, Inc., is building America's First Cannabis Mall in Sacramento, CA which when completed will house Manufacturing, Distribution, Delivery, Retail, Testing, and Cultivation all under one 64,000 square foot building. The Mall will house the largest Manufacturing facility of THC and CBD Distillate and Edibles believed to be operational in the United States. Global Consortium has leased 25,000 Square feet of the building with a purchase option, the Company is working to secure a first right of refusal for the remaining 39,000 square feet.

Global Consortium, Inc., in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg. FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, the release of corporate apps, growth of the platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.

Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments, and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

For additional information about this release please contact:

Investor Relations:

www.GCGX.ORG

info@GCGX.ORG

investor@gcgx.com

Twitter: @Global_GCGXOTC

512-267-2430



