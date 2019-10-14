Gluten Free Chocolate Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluten is a class of proteins that include prolamins and glutelins and is mainly found in wheat, rye and barley products. Gluten is considered to have a lot of ill-effects on those with gastrointestinal and digestive disorders. Going on a gluten-free diet could help improve many medical conditions. The gluten-free notion is the new trend in healthy foods and lifestyle market. When talking about the gluten free chocolate market, pure chocolate by itself is gluten-free but the common confectionery that we see in the market contains other ingredients that do contain a lot of gluten.

Chocolate made from only liquified cocoa beans, cocoa butter, and sugar is gluten free. But the more common variants have wheat flour, soy lecithin, vanilla or powdered milk which are rich in gluten. The shift in the market trends and towards health-conscious diets and consumption has seen the gluten free chocolate market grow in the past few years. The gluten free chocolate market is set to grow at a steady rate with a positive CAGR with the market forecast up to the year 2025.

The report on the global gluten free market aims to define, segment, and project the size of the gluten free chocolate market. The report studies the market in terms of production volume, value, and sales and consumption. Doing a profile on each of the key players and their market shares and sales volume helps understand the competitive landscape better. The recent developments along with the future trends and growth strategies help provide estimates and market forecast. The breakdown data used is from the years 2014-2018.

Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the gluten free chocolate market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report consists of the companies in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Additionally, the report also includes significant strategic developments of the market such as partnerships, new product launch, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and growth of major market players on a global and regional basis.

Endangered Species

EnviroKidz

Alter Eco

NibMor Daly Dose

Taza chocolate

NuGo

Schar

Stivii

Market Segmentation

The report studies the gluten free chocolate market by identifying and studying the segments and subsegments. It also gives detailed information on the factors influencing the growth in each sector like market opportunities, drivers, and industry-specific challenges and risks. The main split in the market can be done on the basis of the product type. The segments include the type of chocolate - dark, milk and white chocolate. The milk used in these variants is milk in pure form and not malted-milk. The other segmentation is based on the product form - chocolate bars, energy bars, and discs and other forms. The last segmentation could be on the basis of end-user which includes Hypermarket & Supermarket, Food & Drink Specialists, Convenience Stores, the major sellers of the product.

Regional Analysis

The key regions along with the produce, sales volume and consumption data have been included in the report. The global gluten free chocolate market could be segmented geographically to give an outlook into the market status. The key regions/countries covered by the report are North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Asia-Pacific region (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia), Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa). The report also analyzes the competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in each of these markets.

Industry News

NuGo Nutrition, a leading food processing, and confectionary brand expands its vast product lines by introducing a new range of the only vegan and low-sugar protein cookie in the market - the NuGo Perfect Cookie. It comes in four delicious flavors: Dark Chocolate Chip, Double Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Lemon Poppy Seed.

