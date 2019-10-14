MCIG to Exhibit at MJBizCon in Las Vegas, Nevada

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, FL, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce today the Company will exhibit at MJBizCon on December 11-13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show will provide the Company with the opportunity to further showcase its products, including the CannaPure Ozone unit and innovative LED commercial lights specifically tailored for the cannabis industry.

The MJBizCon show is a unique chance for the Company to network with industry executives, learn more about trends in the marketplace, and connect with companies that have similar goals.

“We see this conference as an opportunity to increase awareness around MCIG and the CannaPure Ozone Unit, developed in partnership with industry ozone leader Purequest Technology’s. As the cannabis industry becomes more compliant with standard food and pharmaceutical practices our line of ozone solutions will become the standard in every facility in the world,” said Alex Levitsky , CEO of Cannabiz Supply, wholly owned subsidiary of MCIG Inc.

MJBizCon is an annual three-day event, where cannabis industry professionals network, listen to premier keynote speakers and explore the more than 150 exhibiting businesses. The event brings together many of top-level individuals and businesses that are all working to advance the cannabis industry while increasing its visibility on a global scale.

To arrange one-on-one meetings with MCIG representatives at MJBizCon, contact paul@mciggroup.com

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to being the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. employs a world-renowned tech team and has recently expanded its products and services to satisfy its evolving role in cannabis and hemp markets. The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

Visit us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/mCigInc/

Follow us on Twitter @mcigInc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.mciggroup.com.

Contact: mCig, Inc. Paul Rosenberg paul@mciggroup.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.