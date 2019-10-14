Manufactured Housing Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Manufactured Housing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Manufactured Housing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Manufactured Housing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Manufactured Housing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Manufactured Housing market. This report focused on Manufactured Housing market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Manufactured Housing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Clayton Homes, Champion Home Builders, Schult Homes, Hammond, Manufactured Housing Enterprises, Inc., Cavco, BonnaVilla, Crest Homes, Titan Homes, Sunshine Homes, River Birch, Pine Grove Homes, Nashua Builders, Moduline Homes, Marlette Homes, Karsten Homes, Kent Homes, Giles Industries, Fleetwood, Design Homes, Franklin Homes, Destiny Home Builders, Commodore Corporation, American Homestar Corporation, Colony Homes, Cappaert Manufactured Housing, Cardinal Homes, Chariot Eagle, Golden West Homes, HALLMARK-SOUTHWEST

Market Overview

The days of building one’s home from scratch are far gone and replaced with manufactured housing. As the name suggests, these are fully manufactured houses that anyone can buy and start living in immediately. There are various types of manufactures houses such as mobile homes, pre-cut homes, modular homes, etc. Mobile homes are modular homes face the most amount of demand in this market. The former refers to houses that are built and fully furnished such that no furniture or appliance needs to be separately purchased by the owner. The latter refers to houses that can either be driven around i.e. a convertible home, or houses that can be hooked to vehicles for moving purposes.

The ability to invest both time and effort into creating a house from scratch is mostly lost with the current generation. And with mortgage companies offering hefty loans on manufactures housing projects, it is easier for a regular consumer to purchase a fully ready home instead of building one. The share market for manufactured homes is also at an all-time high due to the global population explosion and the demand for modular homes.

Manufactured housing projects are usually located in social settings that allow for multiple benefits such as community environment, safety, etc. As a result, the regular consumer is more likely to opt for a manufactured house rather than build one on their own. The manufactured housing industry is also tied in with the various housing appliances industry and furniture industry. The report published on the global manufactured housing market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the manufactured housing market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Market Segmentation

The global manufactured housing market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By application, the market divides into commercial, residential, and others.

By type, the market includes modular homes, mobile homes, and pre-cut homes.

Regional Analysis

The global manufactured housing market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is a key regional market for manufactured housing. The region offers housing ownership at a comparatively lower cost compared to the site-built homes. A number of architectural styles, including exterior and interior, can be easily deployed in manufacturing housing unlike a site-built home. Additionally, it was reported that advancing technologies and increasing focus of manufacturers on delivering high quality services to the consumers can further boost the market growth of manufactured housing in the North American region in the forthcoming years.

The US accounted for a majority of the market share and is expected to contribute significantly to the overall regional market over the forecast period. The presence of various key manufactured housing manufacturers and service providers is one of the key driving factors of the US regional market. Canada, on the other hand, holds a somewhat nominal portion of the market share.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview .

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 ConclusionFig Global Manufactured Housing Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

Reports Summary

In the first section, the Global Manufactured Housing Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Manufactured Housing industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Manufactured Housing industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

