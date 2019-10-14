Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market : Key To Drive Bussiness Intelligence Towards 2024

PUNE, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The process of outsourcing various business processes including IT, finance & accounting, back-office, e-commerce support, and other services is known as Business process outsourcing (BPO). Firms around the globe are outsourcing these business processes to focus on their core business efficiently. To make the offering more comprehensive, service providers are offering advanced technology-based BPO services. Presently the providers to make BPO services more effective are using the improved technologies like analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud processing.

Throughout the years, firms have enhanced their investment in BPO services. Both large-, small- and medium-sized enterprises have been assigning budget for outsourcing their business process services. Companies are widely spending in outsourcing services. For the same, they are reviving their present contracts or switching towards new BPO service providers. Different investments in BPO services are underway and anticipated to take place during the year 2019–2020. For an example, Saudi Telecom is going to reinstate its contract for BPO services for worth USD 2 billion. Likewise, Bharti Airtel also revived a contract worth USD 2 billion for its BPO services for application development, maintenance, and infrastructure. Due to the rising competition, and the need to have an efficient business process, enterprises are inclined towards adopting BPO services which play a significant role in reducing capital and operational expenditure. BPO services help enterprises to focus on their core operation. Moreover, the introduction of advanced technology-based BPO services like AI, analytics, and cloud processing is further helping enterprises to gather up-to-date real-time data for taking accurate and enhanced business decisions. BPO services are also helping enterprises to save the cost related to infrastructure and technology. Outsourcing eliminates the need to invest in technology and infrastructure since outsourcing companies take the responsibility of various business processes and develop infrastructure for the same.

Key Players Analysis

WNS (Holdings) Ltd, IBM Corporation, Capgemini, Genpact, Aegis Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, eNoah, and TTEC Holdings, Inc. , ADP, LLC, Conduent Inc., Accenture PLC, Conneqt, Tech Mahindra Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Infosys BPM Limited are some of the major players in the the global business process outsourcing (BPO) service market.

It also goes on to analyze the core competencies of the various key players in the market and their contributory share percentage to project the degree of competition in the market. The study also goes deep into tracking and analyzing the competitive developments in the market like R&D activities, latest product launch, collaborations and acquisitions, partnerships, etc. The study was undertaken by considering 2019 as the base year and 2024 as the end of the forecast period. The primary aim of the study is to answer some of the most critical questions in the market for stakeholders, which would enable them to prioritize their investments and efforts in the coming years.

The research methodology applied and adopted for the study of the market involves capturing data on the revenue generated by the market players through various secondary sources. The sources include corporate filings, company websites, investor presentations, annual reports, paid databases, and others.

Market Segmentation

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market has been segmented into different segments. It is divided by type, by deployment, by organization size and by industry vehicle. By type the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market can be divided into IT outsourcing, finance, and accounting outsourcing, back office outsourcing, e-commerce support services, training & development outsourcing, human resource and recruitment, procurement outsourcing, and others. Based on deployment the global business process outsourcing services market can be divided into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of organization size the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market can be divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense, and others.

