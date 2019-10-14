Global Chocolate Flavors Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chocolate Flavors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chocolate Flavors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$135.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%.



Confectionery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$104.4 Million by the year 2025, Confectionery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Confectionery will reach a market size of US$3.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$39.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Barry Callebaut AG

Blommer Chocolate Company

Cargill, Inc.

Cemoi Group

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan SA

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Olam International Ltd.

Puratos Group NV

Chocolate Flavors: An Introductory Prelude

Chocolate's Image as Luxury Food & Its Exciting Flavor Profile Create Fertile Environment

Widespread Publicity for Health Benefits of Chocolate Augments Use Case

Robust Momentum in Food Flavors Industry Instigates Massive Opportunities

Market Influenced by Cocoa Production Patterns

Global Competitor Market Shares

Chocolate Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Vital Role of Flavors in Dairy Products Underpin Sales Volumes

Chocolate Flavored Milk: Order of the Day

Chocolate Flavored Cheese

Chocolate Flavored Yogurt

Chocolate Flavors Make a Cut in Ice Cream and Other Frozen Products Verticals

Chocolate Flavors Carve Out Niche in the Breakfast Cereals Realm

Alcohols & Spirits: The New Application Area

Beers

Rising Demand for Organic Chocolate: Opportunity Indicator

Evolving Image of Fair Trade Chocolate to Steer Market Expansion

Growing Adoption of Low-Cost Compound Chocolate Augurs Well

A Peek into Latest Chocolate Flavor Trends

Chocolate: Introduction

Different Types & Flavors of Chocolate

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Chocolate Flavors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Rides High on America's Love for Chocolate

Ice Cream Emerges as Important Segment

Impact of Latest FDA Food Additive Regulations

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Chocolate Flavors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market to Gain from Prevailing Trends in the Cocoa & Chocolate Industries

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



Uptrend in Chocolate Industry Instigates Robust Growth Momentum

Tropical Flavors Gaining Traction

AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



Africa Accounts for over 70% of World Cocoa Production

Ivory Coast: Dominant Cocoa Producer

