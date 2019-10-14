There were 313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,312 in the last 365 days.

Global CBRN Defense Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

CBRN Defense market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%.

Chemical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.5 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$300.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$276.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Chemical will reach a market size of US$865.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • AirBoss of America Corp.
  • Argon Electronics Ltd.
  • Avon Protection Systems, Inc.
  • Blucher GmbH
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Chemring Group PLC
  • Cristanini Spa
  • Environics Oy
  • FLIR Systems, Inc.
  • Karcher Futuretech GmbH
  • MSA Safety, Inc.
  • Smiths Group PLC
  • Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Evolving CBRN Threats amidst Changing Political Environments Fosters Growth in CBRN Defense Market
  • Chemical: The Largest Segment in the CBRN Defense Market
  • Protective Wearables Leads CBRN Defense Market by Equipment
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • CBRN Defense Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Persistent Threat of CBRN Terrorist Attacks Fuels Growth in the CBRN Defense Market
  • Number of Agents Used or Planned for Use by Type of Agent for the Period 1996-2016
  • Number of Terrorist Incidents, Deaths and Injuries Worldwide for the Years 2012 through 2017
  • Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Terrorist Incidents for the Year 2017
  • Number of Terrorist Attacks in Europe for the Years 2012 through 2017
  • Growing Threat of CBRNe Weapons and Increase in Defense Spending Drive Military Agencies to Invest in CBRN Countermeasures
  • Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2000 through 2017
  • Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018
  • Implications of Emerging Technologies for CBRN Terrorism
  • Global CBRNE Detection Equipment Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Detection Equipment for 2019 and 2025
  • CBRN Monitoring Gains Importance Naval Vessels
  • CBRN Decontamination: Emergence of New Products and Technologies Augurs Well for the Market
  • Drone Swarm Technology: Potential Role in CBRN Weapons
  • Advancements & Research Studies in CBRN Defense Space
  • Defense Threat Reduction Agency Develops Materials for Providing Second Skin Protection
  • Finnish University Develops Technology to Safely Detect Chemical Warfare Agents
  • Bertin Develops Portable Monitor for Radioactivity Detection and Measurement in Harsh Environments
  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  • CBRN Defense
  • HazMat Vs CBRNE

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US CBRN Defense Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European CBRN Defense Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Threat of CBRN Attacks in Europe: A Review

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

  • Rising Threat of CBRN Terrorism Augurs Well for the Market

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

