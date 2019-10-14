Global CBRN Defense Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBRN Defense - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



CBRN Defense market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%.



Chemical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.5 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$300.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$276.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Chemical will reach a market size of US$865.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Evolving CBRN Threats amidst Changing Political Environments Fosters Growth in CBRN Defense Market

Chemical: The Largest Segment in the CBRN Defense Market

Protective Wearables Leads CBRN Defense Market by Equipment

Global Competitor Market Shares

CBRN Defense Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Persistent Threat of CBRN Terrorist Attacks Fuels Growth in the CBRN Defense Market

Number of Agents Used or Planned for Use by Type of Agent for the Period 1996-2016

Number of Terrorist Incidents, Deaths and Injuries Worldwide for the Years 2012 through 2017

Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Terrorist Incidents for the Year 2017

Number of Terrorist Attacks in Europe for the Years 2012 through 2017

Growing Threat of CBRNe Weapons and Increase in Defense Spending Drive Military Agencies to Invest in CBRN Countermeasures

Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2000 through 2017

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Implications of Emerging Technologies for CBRN Terrorism

Global CBRNE Detection Equipment Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Detection Equipment for 2019 and 2025

CBRN Monitoring Gains Importance Naval Vessels

CBRN Decontamination: Emergence of New Products and Technologies Augurs Well for the Market

Drone Swarm Technology: Potential Role in CBRN Weapons

Advancements & Research Studies in CBRN Defense Space

Defense Threat Reduction Agency Develops Materials for Providing Second Skin Protection

Finnish University Develops Technology to Safely Detect Chemical Warfare Agents

Bertin Develops Portable Monitor for Radioactivity Detection and Measurement in Harsh Environments

CBRN Defense

HazMat Vs CBRNE

