Melco Recognized by the 2019 Sustainable Business Awards Philippines

Melco receives special recognition awards for its employee development program and efforts to tackle climate change through energy management at City of Dreams Manila

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco”), announces today that it has been recognized by the 2019 Sustainable Business Awards (SBA) Philippines for its outstanding performance on energy management and employee development. At a ceremony hosted earlier this week, Melco was honored for its talent development program for its workforce in both Manila and Macau, as well as its energy efficiency efforts to tackle climate change at City of Dreams Manila.



The SBA, Asia’s leading sustainable award platform since 2012, recognizes companies that take a proactive role in tackling social, governance and environmental issues, ranging from climate change to making local communities more inclusive and sustainable. Companies that were honored by this year’s award attended a ceremony in October 2019 that was attended by Emilio Benito Aquino, Chairperson and CEO of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Titon Mitra, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme Philippines.

The award assesses companies through a rigorous methodology that scores both the company’s process and performance across a range of twelve categories. Melco has received special recognition in two categories for this year’s SBA. Firstly, Melco has been recognized for its workforce development program which embraces a holistic “Whole Person Development” training approach, empowering its employees to have a generalist career path beyond a technical or functional-only focus and focuses on their personal growth. Secondly, Melco has been recognized for its efforts in tackling climate change, which includes setting the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its operations, improving energy efficiency and optimizing its building management system to track energy use at City of Dreams Manila.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Melco said: “We appreciate SBA’s recognition for all our efforts at Melco and City of Dreams Manila. We value our employees’ career development and that is what motivates us to provide a nurturing environment for talent throughout our company. Being socially responsible and being a good steward to our environment are key priorities for Melco and we aim to go above and beyond in our social, environmental and governance commitments in all our operations worldwide.”

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated destination resort project (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is scheduled to open in 2021 and expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, Cyprus Casinos, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus and three satellite casinos with a fourth satellite casino scheduled to open by the end of 2019. Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will operate the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort and continue to operate the four satellite casinos. The Company also holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia’s leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown’s development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/812d1a5b-6a69-4352-9c2a-029f40868c5a

Kevin Benning (right), Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at City of Dreams Manila receiving the 2019 Sustainable Business Awards in Philippines Kevin Benning (right), Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at City of Dreams Manila receiving the 2019 Sustainable Business Awards in Philippines



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.