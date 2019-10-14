Global Fracture Fixation Devices Markets, 2018 & 2019-2023
The global fracture fixation devices market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, reaching nearly $11bn in 2023.
This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for fracture fixation devices. Geographic markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW), which includes all other countries.
This report provides the following useful information:
- A clinical overview of fracture epidemiology
- Procedure volumes for the US and five major EU markets
- Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers
- New products offered by emerging competitors in the trauma market
- In-depth global market and competitive analyses.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key drivers and limiters to the fracture fixation products market?
- Which competitors are leading the market and introducing new technology?
- How are technological advancements impacting market growth?
- What will be the procedure volume trends in fracture fixation during the forecast period covered by this analysis?
- How are mergers and acquisitions affecting the market shares of leading competitors?
Fracture Fixation Highlights
- Internal fixation devices for fracture fixation include intramedullary nails, plates and screws, pins, and miscellaneous devices such as cables, staples, and wires.
- The market segment consisting of fracture fixation devices for small bones (including the ankle, foot, hand, and wrist) is expected to experience the greatest growth, increasing at a CAGR of 10%.
- Competition is increasing in fracture fixation, as major orthopedic suppliers enter the market to take advantage of cross-selling opportunities, and manufacturers from other specialties, such as arthroscopy and spine, launch new products.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Methodology
Exhibits
- Fracture fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
- Fracture fixation devices market, share by country/region ($m), 2018
- Fracture fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by segment, 2018-23
- Global fracture fixation devices market, share by supplier, 2018
1. Clinical Overview
- Fracture epidemiology, US
- Fracture epidemiology, 5EU and Japan
- Bibliography
Exhibits
- Number of upper limb and lower limb fracture treatments, US, 1998-2010
- Proportion of musculoskeletal injury visits to all injury visits, by site, US, 2010
- Hospital discharges, fracture of femur/hip, 5EU and Japan, 2012-17
- Hospital discharges, fracture of forearm (radius and ulna), 5EU and Japan, 2012-17
- Hospital discharges, fracture of lower leg, including ankle, 5EU and Japan, 2012-17
- Fragility fractures, key statistics, 5EU
- Hip fracture incidence, Japan, 2010 and 2030
2. Fracture Fixation Products
- External fixation devices
- Internal fixation devices
- Plates and screws
- Small bone internal fixation products
- Intramedullary nailing
- Miscellaneous internal fixation products
- New products and competitors
- Bibliography
Exhibits
- Selected external fixation products
- Smith & Nephew's Jet-X external fixator
- DePuy Synthes' Distraction Osteogenesis Ring System
- Selected plate and screw internal fixation products
- Smith & Nephew's PERI-LOC Locked Plating System
- Selected hip plate and screw products
- Zimmer Biomet's THP Hip Fracture Plating System
- Selected small bone internal fixation products
- Selected intramedullary nailing products
- Stryker's Gamma3 intramedullary nailing system for femoral fractures
3. Fracture Fixation Devices Market
- Fracture fixation devices, combined market analysis
- External fixation devices market analysis
- Internal fixation devices market analysis
- Internal fixation devices for large bones, market analysis
- Internal fixation devices for small bones, market analysis
- Hip screw systems market analysis
- Intramedullary nails market analysis
- Miscellaneous internal fixation devices market analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Bibliography
Exhibits
- Fracture fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
- Fracture fixation devices market, share by country/region ($m), 2018
- Fracture fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by segment, 2018-23
- Fracture fixation devices, market forecast by segment($m), US, 2018-23
- Fracture fixation devices, market forecast by segment ($m), 5EU, 2018-23
- Fracture fixation devices, market forecast by segment ($m), Japan, 2018-23
- Fracture fixation devices, market forecast by segment ($m), rest of world, 2018-23
- External fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
- External fixation devices, market forecast, US, 2018-23
- External fixation devices, market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23
- Internal fixation devices for treatment of large bones, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
- Internal fixation devices for treatment of large bones, market forecast, US, 2018-23
- Internal fixation devices for treatment of large bones, market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23
- Internal fixation devices for treatment of small bones, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
- Internal fixation devices for treatment of small bones, market forecast, US, 2018-23
- Internal fixation devices for treatment of small bones, market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23
- Internal fixation devices (hip screw systems), combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
- Internal fixation devices (hip screw systems), market forecast, US, 2018-23
- Internal fixation devices (hip screw systems), market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23
- Intramedullary nails devices, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
- Intramedullary nails devices, market forecast, US, 2018-23
- Intramedullary nails devices, market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23
- Miscellaneous devices for fracture fixation, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
- Global fracture fixation devices market, share by supplier, 2018
- Leading competitors, trauma division revenues by company, 2018
APPENDIX: COMPANY LISTING
Companies Mentioned
- DePuy Synthes
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
