Global Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market (2019-2030) - Analysis of Key Industry Leaders

The Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market, 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of therapeutics designed to treat mitochondrial diseases. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of stakeholder companies/organizations engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information on drug developer(s), phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, type of molecule (small molecule and biologic), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), path to clinic (dedicated, repurposed and repositioned), target disease indication, and route of administration of the drugs / therapies that are being developed for the treatment of different mitochondrial diseases.

Detailed profiles of the players that are engaged in the development of therapies for mitochondrial diseases (shortlisted on the basis of the number/phase of products), featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a description of its product portfolio, recent collaborations and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of close to 200 peer-reviewed, scientific articles published during the period 2014-2019 (till February), highlighting the research focus within this niche industry segment. It includes an informed opinion on the key trends observed across the aforementioned publications, including information on target disease indications, target mutations across different indications, and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as study type, year of publication, and most popular journals.

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain, featuring detailed 2X2 matrices to assess the relative experience of key individuals, who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field. It also includes a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists/researchers engaged in this domain. In addition, it presents an analysis assessing the credibility and (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs, based on the number of publications, number of citations, number of clinical trials, number of affiliations and strength of professional network.

A study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to different types of mitochondrial diseases, between 2015 and 2019, highlighting various important parameters, such as year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, grant type, responsible study section, focus area and type of recipient organization.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity of therapies for mitochondrial diseases, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of the forecasted therapies and the likely selling price of such therapeutic products, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] different target indications (Leigh syndrome, LHON, MELAS, mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, mitochondrial myopathy, and others), [B] type of therapy (combination and monotherapy), [C] route of administration (oral, intravenous, and others) and [D] key geographical regions (the US, EU5 and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD unless otherwise specified.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. An Overview of Mitochondria

3.2. Mitochondrial Genetic Diseases

3.3. Emerging Therapies for Mitochondrial Diseases

3.4. Initiatives Supporting Awareness and Research on Mitochondrial Diseases

3.5. Challenges and Future Perspectives in Treatment of Mitochondrial Diseases



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Mitochondrial Disease Therapies: Marketed and Development Pipeline

4.3. Mitochondrial Disease Therapies: List of Therapy Developers



5. COMPANY PROFILE: MITOCHONDRIAL DISEASES

5.1. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

5.2. Ixchel Pharma

5.3. Stealth BioTherapeutics

5.4. Santhera Pharmaceuticals

5.5. GenSight Biologics

5.6. BioElectron Technology

5.7. Reata Pharmaceuticals



6. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Types of Study

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Mitochondrial Diseases: List of Publications



7. CASE STUDY: MITOCHONDRIAL DYSFUNCTION IN VARIOUS DISEASES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Huntington's Disease

7.3. Rett Syndrome

7.4. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

7.5. Type-2 Diabetes

7.6. Friedreich's Ataxia



8. GRANT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Mitochondrial Diseases: List of Academic Grants



9. KOL ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology

9.3. Principal Investigators / Involved in Clinical Trials

9.4. Prominent Key Opinion Leaders

9.5. KOL Benchmarking: Roots Analysis versus Third Party Scoring (ResearchGate Score)

9.6. Most Active Key Opinion Leaders



10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market, 2019-2030

10.4. Global Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts

10.5. Global Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market: Distribution by Region

10.6. Global Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication

10.7. Global Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule

10.8. Global Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market: Distribution by Route of Administration

10.9. Global Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy



11 CONCLUDING REMARKS



12 APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



13 APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



