Global Agriculture Tire Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2019 with 2018 as the Base Year and Forecasts 2020-2024

The global agriculture tire market stood at $ 4.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach $ 7.5 billion by 2024, on account of increasing use of machineries and equipment in the agriculture sector coupled with constant growth in the agricultural sector across the globe.



Moreover, the growing demand for replacement tires on account of expanding global agriculture vehicle fleet is further expected to boost agriculture tire sales, globally.



Some of the major companies operating in the global agriculture tire market are:



Compagnie Generale des Tablissements Michelin (CGEM)

Titan Tire Corporation

Trelleborg AB

Balkrishna Industries Limited

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Bridgestone Corporation

Prometeon Tyre Group S.r.l.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO., LTD.

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.

Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.

Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd.

MRF Limited

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

CEAT Limited



Key Target Audience:

Agriculture tire manufacturers and suppliers

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to agriculture tires

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Research organizations and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Trailers, Others)

5.2.2. By Company

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

6.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

6.6. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.6.1. India Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

6.6.2. China Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

6.6.3. Japan Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

6.6.4. Australia Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

6.6.5. South Korea Agriculture Tire Market Outlook



7. Europe & CIS Countries Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

7.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

7.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

7.6. Europe & CIS: Country Analysis

7.6.1. Turkey Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

7.6.2. France Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

7.6.3. Germany Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

7.6.4. Russia Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

7.6.5. Italy Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

7.6.6. United Kingdom Agriculture Tire Market Outlook



8. North America Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

8.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

8.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

8.6. North America: Country Analysis

8.6.1. United States Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

8.6.2. Canada Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

8.6.3. Mexico Agriculture Tire Market Outlook



9. South America Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

9.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

9.6. South America: Country Analysis

9.6.1. Brazil Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

9.6.2. Argentina Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

9.6.3. Chile Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

9.6.4. Colombia Agriculture Tire Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

10.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

10.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA): Country Analysis

10.6.1. South Africa Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

10.6.2. Morocco Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

10.6.3. Iran Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

10.6.4. Kenya Agriculture Tire Market Outlook

10.6.5. Saudi Arabia Agriculture Tire Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



