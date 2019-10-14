Global Electric Facial Cleansers Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Facial Cleansers Market By Brush Type (Silicone Brush and Bristle Brush), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric facial cleansers market stood at $ 1.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 1.9 billion by 2024, owing to increasing number of consumers opting for various skin care products and detrimental effects of growing pollution levels on human skin.



Electric face cleansers, which provide a gentle cleanse, are personal care devices suitable for all skin types. Electric face cleansers boost facial cleansing process, improve blood circulation, and help in eliminating dirt, makeup and oils with the help of oscillation technology.



The growing concept of brand loyalty among consumers and increasing market penetration of prominent players engaged in the manufacturing of electric face cleansers in developing countries are some of the other significant factors that would positively influence the global electric face cleansers market in near future. Moreover, increasing use of the dual motion technology in electric face cleansers that makes skin soft is expected to boost the market.



However, limited government regulations in developing countries that cover electronic personal care devices are leading to increased trade of false/imitation products in the market, which may hamper the growth of the electric face cleansers market during the forecast period.



In terms of brush type, the global electric facial cleansers market has been categorized into silicone brush and bristle brush. Among the brush types, bristle brush category accounted for the leading market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominating market position in coming years as well, backed by the availability of a number of products in the category.



The North American electric facial cleansers market accounted for the largest share in the global market, in volume terms, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in 2018. The US and China are the two major countries in the electric facial cleansers market. Moreover, various cities in Asia-Pacific and Middle East are dealing with the menace of air pollution and consumers are becoming more aware of its detrimental effects. This is expected to be the primary factor boosting sales of electric face cleansers during the forecast period.



The global electric facial cleansers market is fragmented. Companies in the electric face cleansers market are adopting multichannel sales strategy to offer multiple touch points for consumers and to create brand awareness.



Some of the major players operating in the market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Foreo AB, Beurer GmbH, Amore Pacific Corp, Kingdom Cares Co. Limited, The Proactiv Company LLC. and L'Oral S.A.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer/Customer Insights

4.1. Brand Recall (Aided & Unaided) and Brand Awareness

4.2. Sources of Information (Media Consumption)

4.3. Preferred Point of Purchase

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.5. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Brush Type (Silicone Brush and Bristle Brush)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Brush Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Brush Type

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

6.3.2. Japan Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

6.3.3. Australia Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

6.3.4. South Korea Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

6.3.5. India Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook



7. North America Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Brush Type

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

7.3.2. Canada Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

7.3.3. Mexico Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook



8. Europe Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Brush Type

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United Kingdom Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

8.3.3. France Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

8.3.4. Russia Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

8.3.5. Italy Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

8.3.6. Netherlands Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Brush Type

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. South Africa Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

9.3.2. Saudi Arabia Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

9.3.3. UAE Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook



10. South America Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Brush Type

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Electric Facial Cleansers Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. L'Oreal S.A.

13.2.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.2.3. Foreo Ab

13.2.4. The Procter & Gamble Company

13.2.5. Beurer GmbH

13.2.6. Amore Pacific Corp

13.2.7. Kingdom Cares Co. Limited

13.2.8. The Proactiv Company LLC.

13.2.9. The Este Lauder Companies Inc.

13.2.10. Spectrum Brands, Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8spf3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.