Global $7.7 Billion 3D Printing Filament Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Filament Market By Material (Plastics, Metals & Ceramics), By Type, By End Use (Medical & Dental, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D printing filament market is anticipated to grow from $ 2.1 billion in 2018 and reach $ 7.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 24.5%.



The growth in the market is led by increasing end-use of printing filament in numerous end-use industries and growing awareness about 3D printing technology. The global 3D printing filament market can be segmented based on material, type, end-use and region. Based on type, the market is segmented as plastics, metals and ceramics.



Among these types, the plastics sub-segment dominates the global 3D printing filament market, owing to its properties and growing application areas in different end-use industries. Plastics are the most commonly used material in many industries for varied end-use areas. However, the metals segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Further, among material, both PLA and ABS types are the majorly used categories owing to their availability as well as cost-effectiveness.



Among end-use industries, the aerospace & defense industry is expected to register the fastest growth in the global 3D printing filament market, on account of increasing end-use areas, rising investments and technological advancements. Boeing is anticipated to increase its production capacity due to the demand backlog, which is estimated to propel the demand for 3D printing filaments during forecast period.



Among regions, North America dominated the global 3D printing filament market in 2018. Further, the region is anticipated to grow at a high rate during forecast period as well, owing to the growing demand for 3D printing filament from the US, Canada and Mexico. The high demand from end-use industries including the aerospace & defense, medical & dental, automotive, electronics, etc., are further propelling the growth of the global 3D printing filament markets in these countries.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection

4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Global 3D Printing Filament Industry Overview



6. Global 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Type Plastics, Metal & Others)

6.2.2. By Material (ABS, PLA, PVA, PET, Titanium, Copper, Stainless Steel, Metal Alloys, Others)

6.2.3. By End Use (Medical & Dental, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense and Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. North America 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By End Use

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. United States 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.2. Market Share and Forecast

7.3.2.1. By Type

7.3.2.2. By End Use

7.4. Canada 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

7.5. Mexico 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook



8. Europe 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.1.1. By Value and Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Material

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By End Use

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Germany 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

8.4. France Printing Filament Market Outlook

8.5. United Kingdom 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

8.6. Sweden 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

8.7. Italy 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.1.1. By Value and Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By End-Use

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. China 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

9.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.2. Market Share and Forecast

9.3.2.1. By Type

9.3.2.2. By End Use

9.4. Japan 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

9.5. Singapore 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

9.6. Australia 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

9.7. India 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook



10. Rest of the World 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By End Use

10.2.3. By Region

10.3. MEA 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

10.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.2. Market Share and Forecast

10.3.2.1. By Type

10.3.2.2. By End Use

10.4. South America 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. Dowdupont Inc.

14.2.2. MERCK GROUP

14.2.3. Arkema S.A.

14.2.4. Evonik Industries AG

14.2.5. Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

14.2.6. Stratasys, Ltd.

14.2.7. 3D Systems Corporation

14.2.8. Materialise Nv

14.2.9. SABIC

14.2.10. Clariant



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3i431





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.