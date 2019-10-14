Global 5G Monetisation Report 2019 Featuring AT&T, LG U+, SKT, Sprint, Swisscom, T-Mobile US, Verizon, Vodafone, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Monetisation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



5G is not a trend evolution of 4G, but is a technological breakthrough: beyond the improvement of performance as such, the 5G will allow the development of customized offers through network slicing. But 5G is also the opening of the network to third parties, and therefore a question about the new business models.



This report addresses the following questions:

What lessons can be learned from the transition to 4G?

What lessons can be learned from pioneer 5G launches?

How much revenue can 5G generate, compared to 4G?

What are the new 5G use cases?

With what business models?

In which sectors?

Where are the 5G market opportunities?

What are the main 5G growth paths for telcos?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1. Lessons Learned from 4G



2. 5G's Game-changing Technical Features



3. 5G Pricing Strategies



4. 5G Monetisation Scenarios

4.1. in the B2C market

4.2. in the B2B market

4.3. in the B2B2x market



5. Market Opportunities

5.1. By type of application

5.2. By type of company



6. Market Forecasts

Companies Mentioned



AT&T

EE

Elisa

KT

LG U+

SKT

Sprint

Sunrise

Swisscom

T-Mobile US

Telstra

TIM

TMobile Austria

Verizon

Vodafone UK, Spain, Italy

