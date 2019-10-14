Toilet Paper Market Size, Share, Consumption, Trends & Growth | Industry Forecast – 2023

“Toilet Paper - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Global Toilet Paper Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Overview:

The toilet paper industry is continuously evolving. Constant research and development have led to improved varieties of toilet paper, of which ultra-toilet paper is the latest product to hit the market. Ultra toilet paper is manufactured using a new technology in which air is blown into the fibres during the drying process. Such innovations, coupled with a rise in travel and tourism, are boosting the growth of the toilet paper market.

This report analyses the current status of the global toilet paper market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation, and studies the trends of this market till 2023.

With a revenue of around USD15.5 billion in 2019, the toilet paper market is expected to grow annually by 1.5% during the forecast period, with the maximum share of the revenue estimated to be generated in China, as suggested by market research data.

Segmentation:

The global toilet paper market can be segmented based on type, material, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

According to product type, this market can be split into:

One layer

Two layer

Ultra

Others

It has been seen that the one-layer toilet paper is the safest option to prevent clogging of pipes and drains. Two-layer toilet paper is softer and more absorbent, while ultra toilet paper is a new innovation and is thick, soft, and has increased absorption capacity.

Based on material, the toilet paper market is divided into fresh leaves, recyclable paper, and others. Of these, recycled toilet paper is made from waste such as old or unused textbooks and office paper, thereby making it an eco-friendly option.

In terms of end-use, the global toilet paper market can be divided into household and commercial segments, the latter including public places such as offices, hotels, restaurants, malls, and so on.

Depending on distribution channel, the toilet paper market can be divided into online and offline segments. The offline channel includes hypermarkets and supermarkets, departmental stores, and others, which are increasing the reach and thereby sales of toilet paper globally.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the toilet paper market across the world.

It is estimated that the developed and developing economies such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, and South Africa will hold the major share in terms of revenue in the global toilet paper market owing to the high number of bathrooms per capita.

The Asia-Pacific region, especially India and Indonesia, do not use toilet paper for cultural or hygiene reasons, but a wider exposure to Away-From-Home (AFH) use of toilet paper could create retail demand in the long run.

Industry News:

As per the latest market research data, the Away-From-Home tissue and hygiene segment is expected to grow globally at a CAGR of 6.92%, during the period 2019-2024.

Some new start-ups such as Who Gives a Crap, Tushy, Cheeky Monkey, and No. 2 are manufacturing innovative toilet paper with simplistic design, made of supposedly sustainable material, and available to the consumer through a direct subscription-based web purchase model.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Toilet Paper market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Hengan

Sinarmas

Vinda

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Cimic Group

SCA

YUEN FOONG PAPER CO.,LTD.

Nepia

Leeman

UPM

Charmin

Kirkland

Hakle

