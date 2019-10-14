Global Costume Jewelry Market 2019 In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity,Top Key Players,Scope, Share Forecast 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Costume Jewelry Market Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

with the slowdown in world economic growth, the Costume Jewelry industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Costume Jewelry market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from XXX million $ in 2014 to XXX million $ in 2018, analysts believe that in the next few years, Costume Jewelry market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Costume Jewelry will reach XXX million $. This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The global costume jewelry market is estimated to upscale at a fast pace during the forecast period, as per the latest report, owing to a variety of factors. Increasing adoption of costume jewelry due to increasing prices of gold, silver, and other precious jewelry is one of the most primary factors contributing to the market growth. Further, increasing demand for men costume jewelry and the availability of a vast variety of designs in costume jewelry are leading to the growth of the global costume jewelry market. The global costume jewelry market is known to witness significant growth owing to substantial ascension in the developing economies in different parts of the world. Further, rising standard of living of consumers has allowed them to indulge in different hobbies such as cosplay, Halloween costumes, etc. which is also fostering market growth. Further, rising demand among corporate people and rising number of working women has provided an impetus to global costume jewelry market. Moreover, rising demand among teenagers and working population are other factors driving the global costume jewelry market through the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Avon Product

Buckley London

Swank

Cartier

LOUIS VUITTON

DCK Concessions

Billig Jewelers

BaubleBar

Giorgio Armani

Stuller

The Colibri Group

Stern

Channel

Yurman Design

Gianni Versace

Gucci Group NV

Swarovski Group

PANDORA A/S

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Zara

PRADA Avon Product

Advancements in the online marketing trends has contributed to the growth observed in the global costume jewelry market. Ascending use of digital media and social media has led to a rising influence of celebrities and internet influencers on the consumers, hence, encouraging them to adopt different and unique costume jewelry, fostering market growth. Further, use of digital marketing to capture new and potential markets has also enabled market players to expand their business practices in various cross-border marketplaces. Furthermore, adoption of technologically advanced techniques and colorful stones for artificial jewelry are known to contribute to the growth of ecommerce for imitation jewelry, hence, supplementing growth in the global costume jewelry market.

Market Segmentation

The global costume jewelry market is studied for various segments that are based on product type, industry, channel, and region. Based on product type, the global costume jewelry market is segmented into necklaces and chains, earrings, rings, cufflinks and studs, and bracelets.

Product Type Segmentation

Necklaces & Chains

Earrings

Rings

Cufflinks & studs

Bracelets

Industry Segmentation

Retail

Online

On the basis of industry, the global costume jewelry market is segmented into online and retail. The retail segment ruled the global costume jewelry market at the beginning of the forecast period. However, owing to the proliferated market players shifting to online platforms, the online segment is estimated to exhibit highest growth rate during the assessment period. Based on channel, the global costume jewelry market is segmented into direct sales and distributors.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The costume jewelry market is segmented into the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest shareholder in the global costume jewelry market at the beginning of the assessment period. Asia Pacific was the second-largest shareholder in the global costume jewelry market, following North America. Further, these regions are expected to maintain their market positions over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, along with Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a fast pace.



