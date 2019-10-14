Spine Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Spine Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The survey looked at two different categories of spinal devices - spinal fusion and spinal non-fusion devices. Spinal fusion, as the name suggests, fuses two vertebrae of the spine. The fusing can be done using cages, rods, or plates. Spinal non-fusion devices either replace the disc with an artificial one or use rods to re-align the spine. Spinal plates dominate the market presently and retain its position from 2018 to 2025. The study also found that hospitals are the primary customers for the spine devices.

Spine devices or spinal implants are used to treat different types of back pain and spinal deformity. Back pain and other spine-related issues are a significant health concern. They are one of the leading causes of days missed from work in many countries. Chronic back pain, which is back pain that lasts more than 12 weeks, can affect the quality of life. Spine devices are used to treat chronic back pain and have been proven to vastly improve the quality of life of the recipient.

There has been an increase in the middle-aged population worldwide. The rising age combined with the sedentary lifestyle and the prevalence of obesity is the underlying cause for many spinal issues such as disc degeneration or slipping of the disc. Increased awareness and the advent of non-invasive techniques have led to a rise in the demand for spine devices. The process of inserting the device has also become safer, thereby making it an attractive treatment option for many.

Key Players:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

NuVasive

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun Melsungen

Orthofix Medical

Globus Medical

Alphatec Holdings

K2M Group

RTI Surgical

Xtant Medical

Wright Medical Group

Exactech

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4434790-global-spine-devices-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmentation

The survey takes a comprehensive look at the market for spine devices. It uses three segmentations to give a clear and complete picture of the market.

The first segmentation is based on the manufacturers of the devices. Johnson and Johnson, Exactech, Globus Medical, Stryker, Medtronic, RTI Surgicals, and more are covered in the study. For each manufacturer, the report analyses production sites, areas served, applications, specifications, revenue, ex-factory price, and gross margin.

The second segmentation is based on the types of spine devices. Here, the study compares the production, revenue, and price of both types.

Finally, the report analyses the consumption and market share of the application of the spine devices. It looks at three categories of application - hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Regional Overview

The market conditions for the spine devices differ from region to region. To thoroughly understand how the regions differ, the report analyses the production, revenue, key manufacturers, import and export statistics in six different regions. The regions covered are - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Southeast Asia and India display a lot of potential for the spine devices market. The aging population and the lower cost of medical procedures are the driving factors that are leading the increase in demand for spine devices. The time is right for manufacturers to enter these markets and make their presence felt.

Industry News

There have been many advancements in the spine devices, and the constant research is improving the devices day by day. More and more manufacturers are turning towards titanium instead of stainless steel for the spine devices. Titanium offers more post-operative benefits when compared to stainless steel.

Another recent development has been the use of spinal cord stimulation implant that uses electrical pulses to stimulate the spine and reduce pain.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4434790-global-spine-devices-market-professional-survey-report-2019



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.