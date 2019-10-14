SMi’s 3D Cell Culture conference 2020 – Speakers announced

3D Cell Culture conference 2020

SMi Reports: Agenda and speaker overview of the upcoming 4th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference 2020, in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the return of the successful 3D Cell Culture Conference for its 4th year, taking place on 19th and 20th February 2020 in London. Over the past few years, 3D Cell Culture has gained momentum within the pharmaceutical industry due to the benefits that this model offers for in vitro applications patient-derived tissues, drug discovery, predictivity and validation, and safety and toxicity.The two-day agenda will focus on ‘Development and application of human organs and tissues in vitro’ which explores advances of organ and lab-on-a-chip, microphysiological systems, applications of technology and case studies, imaging, high throughput screening and advances in 3D cell culture models which make up core components within the 3D Cell Culture field.This year, the conference will be co-chaired by Philip Hewitt, UK and Eurotox Registered Toxicologist, Global Head of Early Investigative Toxicology, Merck Healthcare KGaA and Stefan Przyborski, Professor of Cell Technology, Durham UniversityFor those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer with £400 savings for bookings made by 31st October, visit www.3D-cellculture.com/EINPR1 Key Featured speakers include:• Leonard Both, Senior Quality Assessor, Biologicals/Biotechnology Unit, MHRA• Veronique Barban, Expert Virology, Research and Nonclinical Safety Department, Sanofi Pasteur• Simone Stahl, Associate Principal Scientist, ADME Sciences, Clinical Pharmacology and Safety Sciences, AstraZeneca• Wendy Rowan, Scientific Director, Novel Human Genetics Research Unit, GSK• Jason Ekert, Head of Complex In Vitro Models, GSK• Samuel Jackson, Programme Manager, Disease Models Efficacy and Safety Pharmacology, NC3RSIn addition to the agenda, a ‘3D Bioprinting’ Focus Day will be held on 18th February 2020, led by prominent expert speakers. The focus day will explore case studies from big pharma, biotech’s and academia exploring how bioprinting is being used, highlighting projects looking at stem cell therapy, drug screening and extracellular matrix scaffolds.The conference offers a great opportunity to hear from key profiles and industry leaders, where attendees can learn and explore case studies of 3D cell culture from leading pharma companies to benchmark against their applications of 3D technology. The conference also provides insight about the latest technology advances allowing 3D bioprinting to revolutionize in vitro models. Finally, attendees can network with the key industry players developing the use of bioprinting as part of their R&D.Bioprinting has become increasingly efficient and accurate in building in vitro tissue models with the potential to provide pathologically relevant responses and model human disease mechanisms. Bio-printed structures yield phenotypic endpoints that are comparable with clinical studies and can provide a realistic prediction of clinical efficacy. The use of bioprinting is growing in big pharma companies as an alternative to organ-on-a-chip systems.Topics covered will include:• Learn how leaders in big Pharma are incorporating bioprinting into cell culture research• Explore novel applications of 3D bioprinting for in vitro models and regenerative medicine• Network with the leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing the use of bioprinting with the pharma industryThe full agenda and speaker line-up are available in the download brochure online at www.3D-cellculture.com/EINPR1 For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk3D Cell Culture 2020Focus Day: 18 February 2020Conference: 19th - 20th February 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK#SMi3DCellCulture--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



