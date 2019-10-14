Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2024

“Graphics Card (Video Card) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

Overview

Graphic cards are processing units primarily built for 3D applications. They are used for gaming purposes and for faster parallel processing and manipulation of data. This takes away the burden from the CPU to allocate cycles to process the data. With an increasing amount of data being generated daily, the graphics card market is ever expanding. Newer and faster graphics cards are being released every year due to a rise in demand for GPUs in various fields.

The GPU industry is focused on meeting the demands of various visual effects in gaming and the entertainment industry, as well as general-purpose computations in AI, machine learning, or any field. This industry was mainly focused on desktop applications but has now expanded to mobile hardware as well. The top competitors for this industry include Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Samsung, Zotac, and many more companies.

The inadequacy of integrated graphics units to expedite intense graphics design software has severely affected its market. They aren’t nearly as effective as dedicated GPUs. But the increase in demand for smartwatches, smartphones, and various IoT devices has led to an increasing demand for integrated graphics. The demand for GPUs are expected to increase with better R&D in this field by the top companies leading to better and efficient GPUs.

Segmentation

This report mainly focuses on two segments in the graphics card market, one is the general GPU, while the other is application-specific GPU. The GPUs are classified into dedicated, integrated, and discrete categories. On the basis of application, there are three classifications, desktop, laptop, and others. Dedicated GPUs have been in use for complex applications, whereas integrated GPUs have limited functionality. However, companies are performing R&D on integrated GPUs to increase its efficiency in complex applications. Desktop applications are widely available, but there is an increase in laptop and other applications as well. Advancements in technology have made it possible for more fast and efficient integrated GPUs.

Regional Analysis

For the premise of this report, we have considered regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For the accurate analysis of the market of GPUs, we have also considered regions such as South America, Middle East, and Africa. These products have a huge market in regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. However, it is expanding to other regions also. With R&D by the top companies in North America regions such as the USA and Canada and places in Europe such as France, Germany, and the UK, a substantial increase in the graphics card market is expected in the coming years. The Asia Pacific and other regions are still new to this market, but they show promising interests.

Industry News

In 2019, Nvidia launched RTX Super series and AMD subsequently launched Radeon 5700 Series. Nvidia and AMD have ruled the GPU industry for long and Intel is trying to make a comeback in the graphics card market with its XE series in the discrete GPU sector. Intel will have to strive to take the market away from Nvidia and AMD.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Graphics Card (Video Card) market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Intel

Nvidia

AMD

Samsung

Toshiba

Matrox

VIA

EVGA

SIS

MSI

ASUS

Leadtek

GALAXY Microsystems Ltd

ZOTAC

Ming xuan

