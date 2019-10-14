Fashion & Lifestyle Markets: Global Forecast to 2023 | Amazon.com, Global Fashion Group (GFG), ASOS, and Zalando are the Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fashion and lifestyle market is projected to grow at a healthy rate through the forecast period (2019-2023).

Improving purchasing capacity due to hike in personal disposable income, hike in the number of smartphone users, greater preference of customers to purchase fashion accessories through online channels are some of the crucial factors driving the growth of the market.



The market is also confronted by some challenges such as rapidly changing consumer preferences, high risk of inventory write off and vulnerability to technological disruptions.



Efforts by fashion retailers to provide a more personalized experience, generation Z evolving as a lucrative customer segment, innovations through technology, revamping offline shopping experiences, spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) transaction activity and emergence of athleisure are some of the latest trends existing in the market that have been captured in this report.

Company Coverage

Amazon.com Inc.

Global Fashion Group (GFG)

ASOS PLC

Zalando SE

Scope of the Report



The report provides a detailed analysis of the global fashion and lifestyle market in terms of value, growth and subsequent segments. The report also provides a regional analysis of the fashion and lifestyle market with focus on North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. Under competitive landscape, the online fashion and lifestyle companies (further split into generalist and specialist) have been compared on the basis of revenue and market capitalization.



Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall fashion and lifestyle market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global market is a highly competitive one with the presence of various offline and online retailers. Amazon.com, Global Fashion Group (GFG), ASOS, and Zalando are some of the major players that are active in the selling of fashion accessories through online/e-commerce channels whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business analysis, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Fashion and Lifestyle: Overview

2.2 Relationship between Fashion and Lifestyle

2.3 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market Segments



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Value

3.2 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Product

3.2.2 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Apparel Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Beauty Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Footwear Market by Value

3.3 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.3.1 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Distribution Channel

3.3.2 Global Offline Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Online Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Value

3.4 Global Online Fashion and Lifestyle Market: Product Analysis

3.4.1 Global Online Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Product

3.4.2 Global Online Fashion and Lifestyle Apparel Market by Value

3.5 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market: Regional Analysis

3.5.1 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Fashion and Lifestyle Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Value

4.2 Europe Fashion and Lifestyle Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Fashion and Lifestyle Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Fashion and Lifestyle Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Disposable Income

5.1.2 Hike in Number of Smartphone Users

5.1.3 Preference of Customers to Purchase Fashion Accessories from Online Channels

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Rapidly Changing Consumer Preferences

5.2.2 High Risk of Inventory Write-Offs

5.2.3 Vulnerable to Failure in Technological Disruptions

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Efforts by Fashion Industry Retailers to Provide a Personalized Shopping Experience

5.3.2 Generation Z evolving as an Attractive Customer Segment for Fashion Retailers

5.3.3 Revamping Shopping Experiences in Offline/ Physical Stores

5.3.4 Emergence of Athleisure

5.3.5 Innovations through Technology

5.3.6 Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Transaction Activity



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market Players: Financial Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Global Fashion Group (GFG)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Amazon.com Inc.

7.3 ASOS PLC

7.4 Zalando SE



