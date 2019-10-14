Aerospace Prepreg 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market growth can be attributed to the demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and composites being used as the primary material, thus increasing the production of aircraft programs like B787 and A350XWB. Further, commercial aircraft have seen increased production in recent years, including major aircraft OEMs, Airbus and Boeing, and newcomers like Irkut and COMAC. This increase in production will further propel the demand for aerospace prepreg in the forecast period.

Prepreg is an intermediate material and among the most used composite materials in the aerospace sector. The reinforcement material used is pre-impregnated with a thermoplastic or thermoset resin system in a predefined ratio. Prepreg is preferred over other materials in the aerospace industry due to its consistent resin/matrix ratio and the ability to deliver uniform mechanical and physical properties. The global aerospace prepreg market is expected to be valued at $4.9 billion by 2024. Aerospace contributes more than 70% in the global market share. Growing aircraft programs are using prepreg as the primary material, accounting for the growth in the aerospace prepreg market.



Segmentation

The global aerospace prepreg market can be broadly segmented by platform type, resin type, curing type.

General aviation, commercial & military aircraft, spacecraft, and regional aircraft make up the main platforms. Of these, commercial aircraft dominates the market share with the introduction of new variants and growing commercial aircraft fleet are the primary reasons for the growing demand in the aerospace prepregs market.

The resin types include epoxy, cyanate ester, polyimide (PI), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), bismaleimide (BMI), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), and polyetherimide (PEI). Epoxy prepreg is the most used resin system, and this demand is expected to grow in the coming years. This is because epoxy can be successfully combined with reinforcement materials like carbon fiber and glass fiber. Epoxy is a system of choice in applications such as interior applications, fuselage, control surfaces, and wings.

Autoclave and out of the autoclave are the main curing types in the aerospace prepreg market. Autoclave has a substantial contribution to the market share, owing to its excellent surface finish and mechanical properties, making it a popular curing type in the aerospace prepreg.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, tthe Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the primary geographical areas for the growing demand for the prepreg aerospace market. North America has a major contribution to the global market, primarily due to the prevalence of raw material suppliers, aircraft OEMs, and tire manufacturers.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market and is predicted to experience the highest growth in the forecast period. This hike is a result of the rising demand for commercial aircraft and the growing number of assembly plants, and military spending by India and China.

Industry news

Aircraft OEMs, raw material suppliers, and tier manufacturers make the supply chain in the aerospace prepreg sector.

The key strategies employed by key players are mergers & acquisitions, research & development of new applications, and advancements in prepregs to get an advantage over competitors.

