Invasive Sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

The invasive sensors market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years. During a minimally invasive medical procedure, the sensor is entered into a patient’s body through cavity, skin, or anatomical opening. The market is gaining huge prominence across the globe mainly due to surging cases of chronic diseases and technological advancements. Transformation of the healthcare infrastructure is also predicted to propel the market growth, especially in the emerging nations in the foreseeable future.

Technological advancements made in the healthcare sector have led to the advent of innovative monitoring devices. The surging demand for portable and wearable medical devices and high investment in research and development activities are some of the factors triggering the demand from the market globally. Introduction of latest devices offering faster analysis at low cost and user-friendly are further encouraging the market growth worldwide. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations are some of the key strategies adopted by the players, which is predicted to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

On the contrary, high cost of invasive sensors, coupled with inadequate reimbursement policies are some of the major concerns likely to restrict the market growth in the long run.

Segmental Analysis

The invasive sensors market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and end users.

By type, the invasive sensors market is segmented into image sensor, biosensor, pressure sensor, and temperature senor.

The application segment comprises surgical, imaging, and monitoring.

The end user segment constitutes of ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and diagnostic center, and research laboratories.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the invasive sensors market spans across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, North America commands the largest share and is estimated to retain its dominance in the long run. The growth can be ascribed to the high spending on healthcare, advancements made in technology, and surging awareness regarding invasive sensors among the people.

Europe has managed to seize a considerable market share globally and its growth can be attributed to the surging investment in research and development activities. The growing incidence of chronic diseases in the region is also considered a crucial factor for the growth of the regional market.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest expanding region in the long run, mainly due to the rising aging population, rising transformation in the healthcare infrastructure, and developing technologies. Moreover, major companies in the region are providing better equipment and innovative products, which is further likely to contribute to the market’s growth in the APAC.

Industry Updates

October 2019: A team of scientists at the Imperial College, London has recently developed a sensor that can constantly sample the level of antibiotic in a patient. The sensor can also reflect how a patient has reacted to the given antibiotic. The sensor can tell how much a drug is being used by a body by using a patch on the skin of the arm or at the site of the infection.

