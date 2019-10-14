Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Functional Mushroom Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Functional Mushroom Market Professional Survey Report 2019 ” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Functional mushrooms are a strain of mushrooms that possess medicinal properties. These mushrooms are widely used in pharmaceutical and healthcare products. With the growth of alternative medicine and the rising awareness of the benefits of functional foods, functional mushrooms are gaining prominence on the global forefront. 
The global functional mushroom market is projected to touch $34.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR growth of 8.04% from 2019! 
This report covers the following manufacturers of functional mushrooms: 

Half Hill Farm
Zerif Lite
Real Mushrooms
Pan's Mushroom Jerky
Yuguo Farms
Om. Organic Mushroom Nutrition
Rebbl
Kettle and Fire
Alaffia
Paul E. Stamets and Fungi Perfecti
Dr. Joseph Mercola.
Sotru
 

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4424384-global-functional-mushroom-market-professional-survey-report-2019                          

Segmentation 

The report segments functional mushrooms on the basis of their type and application. 
Based on application, the market for functional mushrooms is segmented as: 

Food Service
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others

On the basis of the type, functional mushrooms can be segmented as follows: 

Reishi: said to enhance immunity, reduce stress and fatigue, and improve sleep
Cordyceps: contains anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties, helps diabetes, and improves heart health.
Lion’s Mane: aids mental well-being, improves digestive tract condition and could help fight cancer
Shiitake: said to lower cholesterol, build immunity, and strengthens bones
Chaga: can fight inflammation and boosts immunity, lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels, possesses anti-cancer properties
Turkey Tail: can boost immunity, improve gut health, and aids diabetes
Others

Regional Analysis 

The functional mushroom market for the following regions was assessed for the purpose of this report: 

North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

The Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, India, and South-East Asia, continues to produce, export, and consume the largest amount of functional mushrooms. China leads with Japan in the second position. In terms of demand, Europe continues to be the fastest-growing region in the market for functional mushrooms. 

Industry News 

Om Mushroom Superfoods are launching a line of Mushroom-based Superfood Functional Drink Sticks and Mushroom Superfood Daily Boost Capsules. Derived from the extracts of Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, and Chaga. These products are aimed at delivering an on-the-go boost of functional mushrooms and other superfoods to supplement your nutrition. They can be easily mixed with water and consumed directly. 


Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4424384-global-functional-mushroom-market-professional-survey-report-2019                    

Table Of Content:     

1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Market Size by Regions
5 North America Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries
8 South America Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries
10 Global Market Segment by Type
11 Global Market Segment by Application
12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
08411985042
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
08411985042
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Agarwood Essential Oil Market to 2025 –Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts
Manufactured Housing Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
Cooking Oils & Fats: World Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2024
View All Stories From This Author