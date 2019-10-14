Functional Mushroom Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Functional mushrooms are a strain of mushrooms that possess medicinal properties. These mushrooms are widely used in pharmaceutical and healthcare products. With the growth of alternative medicine and the rising awareness of the benefits of functional foods, functional mushrooms are gaining prominence on the global forefront.
The global functional mushroom market is projected to touch $34.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR growth of 8.04% from 2019!
This report covers the following manufacturers of functional mushrooms:
Segmentation
The report segments functional mushrooms on the basis of their type and application.
Based on application, the market for functional mushrooms is segmented as:
Food Service
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others
On the basis of the type, functional mushrooms can be segmented as follows:
Reishi: said to enhance immunity, reduce stress and fatigue, and improve sleep
Cordyceps: contains anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties, helps diabetes, and improves heart health.
Lion’s Mane: aids mental well-being, improves digestive tract condition and could help fight cancer
Shiitake: said to lower cholesterol, build immunity, and strengthens bones
Chaga: can fight inflammation and boosts immunity, lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels, possesses anti-cancer properties
Turkey Tail: can boost immunity, improve gut health, and aids diabetes
Others
Regional Analysis
The functional mushroom market for the following regions was assessed for the purpose of this report:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, India, and South-East Asia, continues to produce, export, and consume the largest amount of functional mushrooms. China leads with Japan in the second position. In terms of demand, Europe continues to be the fastest-growing region in the market for functional mushrooms.
Industry News
Om Mushroom Superfoods are launching a line of Mushroom-based Superfood Functional Drink Sticks and Mushroom Superfood Daily Boost Capsules. Derived from the extracts of Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, and Chaga. These products are aimed at delivering an on-the-go boost of functional mushrooms and other superfoods to supplement your nutrition. They can be easily mixed with water and consumed directly.
