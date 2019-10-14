Functional Mushroom Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Functional mushrooms are a strain of mushrooms that possess medicinal properties. These mushrooms are widely used in pharmaceutical and healthcare products. With the growth of alternative medicine and the rising awareness of the benefits of functional foods, functional mushrooms are gaining prominence on the global forefront.

The global functional mushroom market is projected to touch $34.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR growth of 8.04% from 2019!

This report covers the following manufacturers of functional mushrooms:

Half Hill Farm

Zerif Lite

Real Mushrooms

Pan's Mushroom Jerky

Yuguo Farms

Om. Organic Mushroom Nutrition

Rebbl

Kettle and Fire

Alaffia

Paul E. Stamets and Fungi Perfecti

Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Sotru



Segmentation

The report segments functional mushrooms on the basis of their type and application.

Based on application, the market for functional mushrooms is segmented as:

Food Service

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

On the basis of the type, functional mushrooms can be segmented as follows:

Reishi: said to enhance immunity, reduce stress and fatigue, and improve sleep

Cordyceps: contains anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties, helps diabetes, and improves heart health.

Lion’s Mane: aids mental well-being, improves digestive tract condition and could help fight cancer

Shiitake: said to lower cholesterol, build immunity, and strengthens bones

Chaga: can fight inflammation and boosts immunity, lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels, possesses anti-cancer properties

Turkey Tail: can boost immunity, improve gut health, and aids diabetes

Others

Regional Analysis

The functional mushroom market for the following regions was assessed for the purpose of this report:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, India, and South-East Asia, continues to produce, export, and consume the largest amount of functional mushrooms. China leads with Japan in the second position. In terms of demand, Europe continues to be the fastest-growing region in the market for functional mushrooms.

Industry News

Om Mushroom Superfoods are launching a line of Mushroom-based Superfood Functional Drink Sticks and Mushroom Superfood Daily Boost Capsules. Derived from the extracts of Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, and Chaga. These products are aimed at delivering an on-the-go boost of functional mushrooms and other superfoods to supplement your nutrition. They can be easily mixed with water and consumed directly.



