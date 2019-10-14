Commercial Drone Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Commercial Drone Market

This report extensively studies the size, trends, and development status of the smart commercial drone market. It also explores investment opportunities, government policies, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Technological advancements and awareness are likely to boost the smart commercial drones market. The product is likely to be used in downstream applications in the coming years.

The report also includes Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors), which provides crucial information for knowing the smart commercial drones market better.

A smart commercial drone has a smart computer instilled in them. They are controlled by a remote and are easy to fly. They also have sensor logic. New technologies are making flying more safe and reliable. Camera used in a drone is also improving and people are demanding for better picture quality. Drones are used for entertainment, agriculture, commercial application, government application, etc.

In 2019, the market size of the smart commercial drones was reported to be USD 1410 million. By 2026, the market is expected to rise rapidly.

Segmentation

The in-depth study of this report provides an analysis of the market on the basis of manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. The major players in the global smart commercial drones market are AeroVironment, Yamaha, Parrot, XAIRCRAFT, Zero Tech, 3D Robotics, Draganflyer, DJI and AscTec. For each manufacturer, the report includes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed-wing and rotary blade. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into delivery drones, agriculture monitoring, oil and gas, law enforcement, disaster management, entertainment, media, mapping, and others. The report analyzes historic data and future prospects of the smart commercial drones market.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the report includes esearch on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of regions such as the United States, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria), and other regions.

The North American market held the largest market share in 2018. However, in the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. China has many drone manufacturers such as DJI which are likely to contribute highly to market growth in this region.

Industry News

In 2018, DJI and Microsoft decided to work together to build a new windows 10 drone software development kit. They also decided to bring AI and machine learning abilities to DJI drones. This partnership aimed to create a drone service for businesses and industries such as construction, agriculture, and public safety. DJI, China's biggest drone giant, also adopted Microsoft’s Azure cloud service. Such a partnership between technology giants is likely to drive the market growth in the coming years.



