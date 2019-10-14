Industrial Vending Machine Report 2019: Global Market to be Valued at $4.37 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 9.8%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Vending Machine - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Vending Machine market accounted for $1.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.37 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing product usage in many small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and specialty manufacturing units owing to long-term benefits of cost saving. However, high initial capital investment for SMEs and difficulty in finding system failure results in increasing the downtime, which in turn expected to restrain the growth of the Industrial Vending Machine market.



Based on segments, coil machines likely to have a huge demand due to their large inventory holding capacity. By Geography, Asia Pacific is segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of automation processes across various industries in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Vending Machine market include Airgas, Inc., Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC, AutoCrib, Inc., Brammer, CMT Industrial Solutions, CribMaster, Fastenal Company, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., IVM Ltd., Silkron, SupplyPoint, SupplyPro, Inc. and W.W. Grainger, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Carousel

5.3 Coil

5.4 Other Types



6 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 < 500KG Industrial Vending Machine

6.3 >1000KG Industrial Vending Machine

6.4 500-1000KG Industrial Vending Machine



7 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO)

7.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

7.4 Other Products



8 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive and Heavy Equipment

8.3 Aviation and Aerospace

8.4 Energy and Utilities

8.5 Food Processing and Beverage Industry

8.6 Medical and Pharmaceuticals

8.7 Other Applications



9 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.4 Other End Users



10 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Airgas, Inc.

12.2 Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC

12.3 AutoCrib, Inc.

12.4 Brammer

12.5 CMT Industrial Solutions

12.6 CribMaster

12.7 Fastenal Company

12.8 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.

12.9 IVM Ltd.

12.10 Silkron

12.11 SupplyPoint

12.12 SupplyPro, Inc.

12.13 W.W. Grainger, Inc.



