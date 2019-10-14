Employee Wellness Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Employee Wellness Software Market Report

Overview:

Physical and mental wellness enables a person to work in a better manner. Companies acknowledge this and accordingly opt for Employee Wellness programs. Employee Wellness Software is web-based tools that help to conduct wellness programs. It is not limited to only information about health but has much more utility. Employee Wellness Software aids in assessing the overall health of employees in a corporate framework. It can do multiple tasks. It is not only limited to assessment but also spreads awareness and boosts knowledge about healthy living amongst the employees.

The major objective of using Employee Wellness Software is to encourage the employee to adopt and follow a healthy routine and behavior. This helps the employees to establish healthy lifestyle habits. Education may be delivered online through the web-based or mobile-based programs, but the actual implementation happens when an employee actually opts for healthy food habits, a healthy routine that includes exercise and proper diet, etc. The end result of any Employee Wellness Software shall be to see the change in behavior of an employee towards a healthy lifestyle.

The utility of employee assessment software includes assessment of health, Maintaining confidentiality, educating employees with books, videos, webinars, etc, to engage participation by way of mobile application, to demonstrate how to be healthy, to provide tools to be healthy, creates a social culture by encouraging health-promoting culture in a corporate place. Once new behaviors are adopted, results keep employees motivated to continue a healthy lifestyle. By this, the employees are able to accomplish their health goals. The employees can then track their fitness through fitness devices such as wearable. Rewarding employees with incentives encourage them to continue being fit. This software can be easily integrated with HR Software Solutions for easy access and working to management and employees.

Market Segments:

Based on Market Segment, the products are categorized into Cloud based and on-premise. Based on Application, the Employee Wellness Program is categorized into Large Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, and Small Enterprise. Based on Service relating to specific health issues, it can be categorised into Fitness, Health Risk Assessment, Smoking Cessation, Nutrition, Weight Management, Stress management, and others.

Global Market Players:

Employee Wellness Software witness’s major investment and market concentration in regions such as Central and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The Key countries include China, Japan, United States, Brazil, Southeast Asia, Canada, Mexico, Korea, India, Australia, Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Russia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

Growth Rate:

The Employee Wellness Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 % in the forecast period between 2019 to 2027. It is expected to grow in order to keep control over growing smoking habits, issues of obesity, deskbound routine, increase in diabetes, and other health issues. The major driving factor for the market to boost is the intention of the corporates to retain employees. It is expected that the market will reach beyond USD 100 billion by 2027.

