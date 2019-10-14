Hair and Body Mist Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Hair and Body Mist Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Hair and Body Mist Market

In the hair and body mist market, products use natural sources for its scent and fragrance. The body mists products use natural sources such as bergamot, cardamom, jasmine, musk, nutmeg, papaya, rose, and pineapple. Similar to it, the natural hair mist products use natural sources like corn, black oat seeds, soybeans, murumuru seed butter, coconut oil, honey, and olive oil. Body mist helps hydrate the skin likewise the hair mists are designed to specifically liven up and freshen up hair locks. Mists are enriched with vitamins and other beneficial properties which help to strengthen and protect the skin and mane.

The increasing demand, rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization and industrialization, growth in distribution channels, and technical innovations have contributed a lot in the growth of the hair and body mist market. On the other hand, some factors may hamper the growth of the market such as increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the side effects of synthetic ingredients in the products. However, the demand for products in the hair and body mist market is set to grow, mostly from the male grooming segment.

The global hair and body mist market report focuses on the market size. Beauty brands are innovating too. Hair mists use less alcohol compared to perfumes which not only prevent reactions but reduces the risk of color fade and frizz. The body mists are not a substitute for perfumes but they are the complementary scent. In terms of fragrance content, body mists are subtle, light, and softer and give a pleasant scent but don’t announce their presence in the same way as perfume does. The report analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the hair and body mist market.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4164578-global-hair-and-body-mist-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market Segmentation

The key players in the hair and body mist market have launched various products that provide a lasting fragrance and freshness. The market size by the end-user is of two types i.e., online and offline retail. The fragrance category has been growing at a high double-digit rate in the last few years. Online retail is gaining a huge share in the hair and body mist market. The rise of e-commerce brands in the fragrance industry is attracting many consumers daily. Whereas, the offline retail for hair and body mist market as always occupies a larger share in the fragrance industry.

Regional Overview

The major regions in the global hair and body mist market which are also covered in the report are the United States, Mexico, and Canada in North America and Brazil in South America. The United States has accounted for a major percentage in the total market share. Moreover, the development of the organized retail sector is a major revenue-contributing factor for this region’s growth. Other regions include Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Brazil, etc. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters all over the world, all account for the growth of the hair and body mist market.

Industry News

Briogeo, a popular brand for hair care and skin care products, has recently launched a new range of organic and fan-favourite mist. The company has also released a limited-edition version of some of its products from its wide range of personal care goods. Besides good-looking hair, these products also give a boost of UV protection.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4164578-global-hair-and-body-mist-market-insights-forecast-to-2025







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.