Europe Electric Vehicle Chargers Market to Witness a CAGR of 29.4% by 2023, Says Allied Market Research

Government regulations for controlling environment pollution, huge market penetration of electric vehicles, and rise in initiatives by governments for developing of electric vehicle charging infrastructure drive the market growth. Based on end user, the residential sector garnered more than three-fourths of the total market in 2017. However, the commercial sector is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 30.8% from 2017 to 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the Europe electric vehicle chargers market garnered $587.8 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $2.75 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 29.4% from 2017 to 2023. The research provides a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, major segments, and key market players.

Government regulations for controlling environment pollution, huge market penetration of electric vehicles, and rise in initiatives by governments for developing of electric vehicle charging infrastructure drive the market growth. However, limited number of EV charging stations and lack of standardization of EV charging hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for luxury vehicles and installation of wireless charging for electric vehicles create new opportunities in the industry.

Inquire more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4525

Based on vehicle type, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicle segment would register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on charging type, the on-board chargers segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2023. On the other hand, the on-board chargers segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 30.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the residential sector garnered more than three-fourths of the total market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance by 2023. However, the commercial sector is expected to register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 30.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample PDF Brochure of the Study: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4525

Based on country, Netherlands accounted for the highest revenue in 2017, with nearly one-fourth of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its highest share by 2023. On the other hand, Czech would register the fastest CAGR of 45.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The key market players operating in the industry include ABB Ltd., Innogy SE, Chroma Ate Inc. (Chroma), Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, KEBA AG, Chargemaster PLC, POD Point Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., and Siemens AG.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.