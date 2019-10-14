Global Costume Jewelry Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in the online marketing trends has contributed to the growth observed in the global costume jewelry market. Ascending use of digital media and social media has led to a rising influence of celebrities and internet influencers on the consumers, hence, encouraging them to adopt different and unique costume jewelry, fostering market growth. Further, use of digital marketing to capture new and potential markets has also enabled market players to expand their business practices in various cross-border marketplaces. Furthermore, adoption of technologically advanced techniques and colorful stones for artificial jewelry are known to contribute to the growth of ecommerce for imitation jewelry, hence, supplementing growth in the global costume jewelry market.

The global costume jewelry market is estimated to upscale at a fast pace during the forecast period, as per the latest report, owing to a variety of factors. Increasing adoption of costume jewelry due to increasing prices of gold, silver, and other precious jewelry is one of the most primary factors contributing to the market growth. Further, increasing demand for men costume jewelry and the availability of a vast variety of designs in costume jewelry are leading to the growth of the global costume jewelry market.

The global costume jewelry market is known to witness significant growth owing to substantial ascension in the developing economies in different parts of the world. Further, rising standard of living of consumers has allowed them to indulge in different hobbies such as cosplay, Halloween costumes, etc. which is also fostering market growth. Further, rising demand among corporate people and rising number of working women has provided an impetus to global costume jewelry market. Moreover, rising demand among teenagers and working population are other factors driving the global costume jewelry market through the forecast period.



Key players:

Buckley Jewellery Limited

The Colibri Group

Avon Products Inc

Swank Inc

H. Stern Com. & Ind. S.A.

Cartier SA

Channel S.A

Louis Vuitton North America

Stuller

Yurman Design

Billig Jewelers

Gianni Versace

Market Segmentation

The global costume jewelry market is studied for various segments that are based on product type, industry, channel, and region. Based on product type, the global costume jewelry market is segmented into necklaces and chains, earrings, rings, cufflinks and studs, and bracelets.

On the basis of industry, the global costume jewelry market is segmented into online and retail. The retail segment ruled the global costume jewelry market at the beginning of the forecast period. However, owing to the proliferated market players shifting to online platforms, the online segment is estimated to exhibit highest growth rate during the assessment period. Based on channel, the global costume jewelry market is segmented into direct sales and distributors.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The costume jewelry market is segmented into the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest shareholder in the global costume jewelry market at the beginning of the assessment period. Asia Pacific was the second-largest shareholder in the global costume jewelry market, following North America. Further, these regions are expected to maintain their market positions over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, along with Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a fast pace.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)



13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

